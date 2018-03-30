Samura Kamara is the best to lead this country – says APC

John Baimba Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 March 2018:
As Sierra Leone goes to the runoff polls tomorrow, we have been left with two options for the presidency. Yes, but one has a challenging past, and for that, we rather vote for a Samura presidency, since he is no stranger to Sierra Leone’s growth roadmap, having served the country in various capacities.
Dr. Samura Kamara has been a major player in all our development efforts. From the ‘Agenda for Change’ growth trajectory to the ‘Prosperity Agenda’ the APC Presidential Candidate has had a rich pedigree and contributed positively to the successful implementation of both documents.
He has both locally and out of the country, served in diverse capacities, including the World Bank and the IMF.
The choice we are slated to make tomorrow, Saturday 31 March, is one of progress in the person of Dr. Samura, and going back to the drawing board – should the country decide to have an SLPP Candidate for the presidency.
We have made tremendous progress over the years, more so in the last ten years.
This is particularly so in the areas of infrastructure, the economy, our democratic governance and in the promotion of human rights amongst others.
Globally, we continue to play key roles in regional peace and in leading the African Common Position on reform of the UN when Dr. Samura Kamara was foreign minister.
This is not just about Dr. Samura Kamara alone, rather, it is about the future of our country; it is about us today and generations to come; it is about the good of our beloved country; it is about our future as voters, because the decision we make today will help shape the path the country takes for the coming years – if not decades.
Sierra Leone’s responsibility is that of Dr. Samura Kamara and the APC.
As we go to the polls tomorrow, it is important we do not reverse the gains we have made over the years. We must sustain those gains.
There is no way we could be guaranteed of continued growth under any dispensation, but that of an APC led government. We have a duty to perform – electing Dr. Samura Kamara as President.
A vote for Dr. Samura Kamara brings hope for a better Sierra Leone.
Author
John Baimba is the information attaché in the Sierra Leone Embassy in China.
In terms of leadership Samura Kamara has no form of impression in anyway
How could Dr. Samura Kamara be the best candidate, when he had served three governments – the NPRC headed by his competitor for the Presidency, the SLPP and the APC, and his policies and advices have brought Sierra Leone to be classed lowest on the poverty index by the UN.
Yes, he is now putting up the argument that “one can take the sacred cow to the river, but one cannot force it to drink”. Yes he is right but why did not he resign in protest, when none of his advices were adhered to?
Dr. Samura, you are a financial policy expert, but why did you compromise your wisdom and knowledge and allow people of less calibre to overrule your expertise. Because of your compromise, you have misled the people of Sierra Leone and now you say love them dearly and want to lead.
Because of your compromise and allowing dictators to control you, you have subjected your people to poverty, poor education, vulnerable to disease and sickness, sponsored corruption, tribalism, regionalism and all other unholy vices, that the nation is plagued with.
Can you manage and correct this decadence in our beloved country? I think the answer is a big NO. Your total service from NPRC to the APC is over 20 years. It will be impossible for you to undo the damage of 20 years you encouraged and perpetrated on your people.
So, why not give someone else a chance to see whether they can undo the mess our beloved Nation has been plagued with? Do this for the love of your country, not you Party. Sierra Leone is not and will never be a Communist State. We, the people of Sierra Leone will never allow it to happen. Lonta!
Sierra Leoneans go out and vote for the future of Sierra Leone, not by tribalism, regionalism, of by Partisanism. Vote for change you desire and want.
God bless Mama Sa Leone!!!!!