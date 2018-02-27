Shameful confession of Samura Kamara shows he is unfit to rule  

Cyril Barnes: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 February 2018

It appears that every golden handle the APC touches, turns into stone. This year’s election poses unimaginable challenges for the party. First, it was their ill-equipped and insensitive campaign team who are totally inattentive and unarmed with campaign strategies in the wake of new media (social media) and the advent of citizen journalism.

The APC Campaign Team largely depends on propaganda, which involves renting and transporting crowds in opposition strongholds to give the impression that supporters of opposition parties have surrendered their loyalties. Their aim is to get Samura Kamara to State House. But such mischief falls flat in the current political dispensation.

The Presidential Debate organised on Thursday 15th February 2018 was the first to be recorded in the history of our democracy.

The debate presented a clear show that the awareness alarm button has been pressed to tell our political aspirants that Sierra Leone deserves better than we have experienced.

Though the debate does not form part of our political culture, it was a platform set by civil society organisations, the media and other key development actors in order that our presidential candidates will submit to the people of Sierra Leone, their plans for the next five years; and by extension Sierra Leoneans would choose their leader based on the policies submitted. What a good initiative.

What I found most fascinating about the presidential debate was Samura Kamara’s truth telling. His aim was to solicit political sympathy in the face of APC dishonesty.

And by his admission that the APC government has failed the people of Sierra Leone, Samura has convinced himself that he has been part of a failed and crooked regime for the past ten years, and has conducted broad daylight financial robbery.

Before the debate, Samura Kamara appeared as someone who had sacrificed his confidence to alcohol. His sombre appearance was enough to tell the world that he would do nothing more than confess all the wrongdoings that have been perpetrated by the APC, during their ten heinous years in power.

Samura Kamara’s true confession hinges on the fact that he had spearheaded the delivery of the corrupt and bloated multi million dollars road construction projects – Wilkinson Road, Spur Road, Lumley Tokeh Road, Hill Cut Road, Hill Station – Regent Road, and other feeder roads whilst serving as finance minister.

Samura Kamara also served as Foreign Minister in the failed APC Government when our sisters, mothers and children were being trafficked to the Middle East as sex slaves and labourers.

Samura Kamara was also the Governor of the Bank of Sierra when our currency – the Leone drastically depreciated against foreign currencies like the US Dollar, British Pound and Euro, just as it has now.

As if that was not enough, Samura Kamara was also a key facilitator of the selling of Sierra Rutile Company for in return for bribes and kickbacks for the benefit of himself, his boss – the president, John Sisay (Photo) – the company’s chief executive and others, at the expense of the poor people of Sierra Leone.

Quite interestingly, the same Samura Kamara was part of this rogue government when the APC instituted infinite austerity measures to help bolster an economy that they had destroyed through corruption and mismanagement.

Sadly, the people of Sierra Leone have been left to wallow in abject poverty, as prices of fuel, rice, and cost of other utility services like electricity and water supply have gone up by 70%.

It is therefore not surprising that Samura Kamara’s presidential debate was one of truth and reconciliation reporting, because the APC party has provided enough brushstrokes to paint a picture of how despotic and wasteful they are.

At least the APC’s Presidential Candidate was savvy enough to tell Sierra Leoneans that the APC Party is not fit for purpose.

Former President Joseph Saidu Momoh failed Sierra Leone to a point that he boldly admitted that he had failed the nation woefully.

Samura Kamara was merely following the footsteps of Momoh to say that the APC Government (which he served for ten years) has failed this nation terribly.

Samura Kamara and the ruling APC have shown to the people of Sierra Leone and the world, that they are unfit to govern Sierra Leone.

A vote for Samura Kamara is a vote for continuation of massive corruption, poverty, homelessness, disease, mass unemployment, lawlessness, anarchy, abuse of public office and impunity.

The ruling APC have had ten years of wasted opportunity to turn Sierra Leone from one of the poorest nations in the world, to a country that can use its abundant natural resources to enrich all the people of Sierra Leone, irrespective of tribe.

A vote for Samura Kamara and the ruling APC is a crime against humanity – a crime against the suffering masses of Sierra Leone. A vote for Samura kamara is a vote for Ernest Bai Koroma – the chief crook and mastermind behind massive state corruption that has kept Sierra Leone backwards.

Watch APC paying cash for votes:

