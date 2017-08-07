Sierra Leone AYV TV live political debate today

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 August 2017
SLPP and APC have dominated the political landscape since independence. Now, there seems to be a growing desire for political change.
The ADP is becoming a pain in the head for both the APC and the SLPP.
New slogans have been introduced in the politics of Sierra Leone: Grand Coalition of Progressives and the Coalition for Change.
Are these forces strong enough to send the APC and SLPP into the political wilderness?
The people of Sierra Leone should stand up against the poverty that the APC and SLPP governments have put us into. We are tired of lies from these shameless politician. We always pray and fast for our country so that God will give us a good government and good president, but we Sierra Leoneans are still not opening our eyes to see who is the best person. We need a change now as the whole world is looking for a change.