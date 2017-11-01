Sierra Leone football chief in court – witness says money was paid to husband

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 November 2017

The first prosecution witness in the matter between the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the President of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) Isha Johansen (first accused) and the Secretary General Chris Kamara (second accused) – Kiny-Ali Brima Walker gave evidence in court today.

He told the High Court of how the sum of twenty-four million – seven hundred and fifty thousand Leones was allegedly paid to the husband Aisha Johansen, even though the said money was said to have been given as sponsorship to the SLFA by the LEOCEM Cement Factory, and not a loan. (Photo: Isha Johansen).

Led in evidence by the Commissioner of the ACC Ady Macauley Esq., Kiny-Ali Brima Walker told the Court, presided over by Justice Reginald Fynn Jnr., that the first accused said in her statement with the ACC that she was not aware of any loan agreement between the SLFA and her husband, but one between the Association and LEOCEM.

Walker however tendered an SLFA payment voucher showing that the money was paid to Arne Johansen, the husband of the first accused, and not to LEOCEM.

The ACC prosecution witness also tendered evidence of how the second accused Kamara received Five Million Five Hundred Thousand Leones from the SLFA, as payment for the use of his personal computer.

He said this was contrary to the statement made by Kamara that staff of the SLFA do not use their personal computers to do official work.

Earlier, the ACC Commissioner objected to Drucil Taylor Esq., who joined the defence team of the first and second accused persons, on grounds of conflict of interest as he is a member of one of the Committees in the SLFA.

Mr. Taylor replied that he was appointed to serve in the said Committee by FIFA, not the SLFA. The Honourable Justice Fynn ruled that since SLFA is a member of FIFA, he (Taylor) cannot be part of the defence team.

The matter was adjourned to Friday 3rd November, 2017, when the first prosecution witness will continue his testimony.

