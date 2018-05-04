Sierra Leone Krio Descendant Union paid courtesy call on president Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 May 2018:

The Krio Descendant Union (KDU), paid an official visit to state House in Freetown yesterday, May 3rd, 2018. The primary purpose of this visit was to congratulate the newly elected President Julius Maada Bio. Mr Leon Jenkins-Johnston introduced the members of the executive and committee members.

President Mrs Garber cited a quotation about great Men and “that some men are born great and other have greatness thrust upon them”. She said that His Excellency the President should count on the Krios as partner in development. She congratulated the president and emphasized that she believes he will do a good job.

President Julius Maada Bio extended warm greetings to all and spoke highly about the krios and his first experience with krio culture in Freetown in the eighties. He said that he will count on the krios as development partners, when it comes to Freetown as this is their home.

“Please don’t be afraid to come forward and be a part of the political and development landscape of this nation. I want to build an inclusive society.”

Haja Alari Cole gave the closing remarks. She emphasized the Union’s concerns, regarding the present state of affairs in Freetown.

The occasion was very cordial. And as good krio, the KDU left the new President with a smile and a lot to remember.

