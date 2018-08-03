Sierra Leone parliament approves ambassadors and high commissioners

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 August 2018:

Parliament of Sierra Leone yesterday, Thursday 2nd August 2018, approved forty-one presidential nominees for ambassadorial and other appointments.

The approvals were made after a debate of the Eleventh Report of the Committee on Appointments and the Public Service, chaired by the Leader of Government Business – Sidie M. Tunis.

According to a report by the parliament public relations unit, the approved nominees were congratulated by the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament – Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu, saying that he has no doubt that they would do well in their new assignments.

Referring to concerns raised by MPs on the manner of withdrawal of former ambassadors and other officials, he stated that “it is a duty and that it behoves the country to bring them home in a dignified manner”, adding that this matter is with him and promised that it would be handled in the best interest of the State.

The are the presidential nominees that were approved by Parliament:

Mr. Umaru Dumbuya-Chairman, Sierra Leone Maritime Administration; Dr. Francis Mustapha Kaikai-Permanent Representative, Sierra Leone Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York; Mr. Ernest M’baimba Ndomahina-Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy Beijing, China; Mr. Saffa-Woya Rogers-Deputy Ambassador to Sierra Leone Embassy to Beijing, China; Dr. Brima Patrick Kapuwa-Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mr. Eddie Sidikie Massally-Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Monrovia, Liberia; Mr. Alimamy Hassan Bangura-Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Conakry, Guinea; Mr. Hamid Taal-Deputy Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Conakry, Guinea; Dr. M’baimba Lamin Baryoh-Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Berlin, Germany; Mr. Tamba John Sylvanus Lamina-Sierra Leone High Commissioner, United Kingdom, London.

Ambassador Alie Badara Kamara-Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Tehran, Iran; Mr. Tamba Samuel Musa-Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium; Mrs. Francess Virginia Anderson-High Commissioner, Sierra Leone High Commission, Accra, Ghana; Mr. Kathos Jibao Matta-Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Seoul, South Korea; Alhaji Brima Elvis Koroma-Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Dakar, Senegal.

Madam Lucretia Marian Shereef-High Commissioner, Sierra Leone High Commission, Banjul, The Gambia; Dr. Sao-Kpato Hannah Isatta Max-Kyne-Deputy Commissioner, National Commission for Social Action; Alhaji Banie Ellah Seisay-Member, Public Service Commission; Mr. Peter Joseph Francis-High Commissioner, Sierra Leone High Commission, Nairobi, Kenya; Mr. Solomon Momoh Christopher Gembeh-High Commissioner, Sierra Leone High Commission, Abuja, Nigeria.

Mr. Charlie Haffner-Chairman, Monument and Relics Commission; Mr. Morie Fofana-Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Cairo, Egypt; Haja Ishata Thomas-Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Kuwait City, Kuwait; Mr. Joseph Mustapha Hazeley-Deputy Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Monrovia, Liberia; Harold Bundu Saffa-Deputy Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium; Mr. Samuel Housman Buggie Saffa-Deputy Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Geneva, Switzerland.

Mr. Mohamed Hassan Koroma-Deputy Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Ms. Victoria Mangay Sulimani-Deputy Permanent Representative, Sierra Leone Permanent Mission to the UN, New York; Dr. Lansana Gberie-Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Geneva, Switzerland; Dr. Ibrahim Jalloh-Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Mr. Mohamed Yongowa-Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Moscow, Russia.

Mr. Rashid Sesay-Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Ms. Agnes Kumba Dugba-Macauley-Deputy High Commissioner, Sierra Leone High Commission, United Kingdom, London; Mr. Johanathan Arthur Derrick Leigh-Deputy Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Berlin, Germany; Dr. Michael Imran Kanu-Deputy Permanent Representative, Legal Affairs, Sierra Leone Permanent Mission to the UN.

Mr. Atumani Dainkeh-Deputy Ambassador, Sierra Leone Embassy, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Mr. Sheku Mahmoud Kanneh-Chief Executive Officer, Road Maintenance Fund Administration; Ing. Mohamed Allieu Jalloh-Chairman, Sierra Leone Water Company; Mr. Mohamed Onanah Jalloh-Executive Director, National Youth Service; Mr. M.R Koroma, Member, Public Service Commission; and Mr. Mohamed Sharka Kargbo – Chairman, Board of Directors, SIERRATEL.

The leader of the opposition, Hon. Chernor R.M Bah commended the nominees, wishing them success in their pursuits.

The Leader of Government Business, Hon. Sidie M. Tunis thanked MPs who contributed to the debate and called on the nominees to work assiduously for the success of the “New Direction”.

On the issue bordering on the recall of our foreign officials, he informed the House that the matter is under active consideration and that “he is currently discussing with Hon. Ibrahim Sorie, former ambassador to Brussels”, for a peaceful settlement.

Other MPs who spoke to the motion urged the nominees to influence direct foreign investments to the country and desist from actions that are politically induced, with a view to treating Sierra Leoneans equally devoid of ethnic or partisan considerations.

Other MPs urged the Government to expand the country’s foreign relations by re-establishing the Embassy of Sierra Leone in France.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Facebook



