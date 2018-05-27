Sierra Leone parliament makes further ministerial approvals

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 May 2018:

The proposed minister of foreign affairs – Alie Kabba, minister of lands – Denis Sandy, and twenty four deputy ministerial nominees were last Thursday, 24th May 2018, approved by parliament to serve in the New Direction government of president Bio.

A report outlining the recommendations of the Appointments and the Public Service Committee for the following ministers and deputies to be approved, was debated by parliament: Dr. Denis M. Sandy-Minister of Lands ,Housing and the Environment; Mr. Rex Bonapha-Deputy Minister of Lands, Housing and the Environment; Ms. Patricia N. Laverley- Deputy Minister of Finance

Rev. Abraham Sesay Jones-Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry; Dr. Augustine Anthony Sandi-Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation; Mr. Sadiq Sillah-Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviation; Mr. Lansana Dumbuya- Deputy Minister of Labour; Ms. Francess Piagie Alghali-Minister of State, Vice President’s Office.

Mr. Lawrence Lahai Leema-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs; Mr. Eldred Tunde Taylor-Deputy Minister of Energy; Mr. Abdulai M. Bangurah-Deputy Attorney-General & Minister of Justice; Dr. Turad Senesie-Deputy Minister of Technical and Higher Education; Hon. Philip T. Tondoneh-Deputy Minister Local Government and Rural Development; Mr. Solomon A. Jusu Jamiru- Deputy Minister of Information and Communication.

Ms. Namatulai Bah-Chang-Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Mr. Samking Braima-Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry; Mr. Amara Kallon-Deputy Minister of Political Affairs; Mrs. Melrose Kargbo-Deputy Minister of Works and Public Assets; Mr. Lusaine Kallon-Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs.

Ms. Emily Kadiatu Gogra-Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education; Dr. Edward Hinga Sandy-Deputy Minister of Water Resources; Mr. Kai Lawrence Mbayo-Deputy Minister of Sports; Mr. William Illawim Kongkatee Robinson-Deputy Minister of Tourism and Culture; Ms. Evelyn Daphne Blackie-Deputy Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources; Mr. Peter Bayuku Konteh- Minister of Trade and Industry; and Dr. Alie Badara Sanjhan Kabba-Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The motion to approve the ministers and deputies was seconded by the Leader of the Coalition for Change (C4C) Saa Emmerson Lamina, who commented that he had no scintilla of doubt that the nominees will do well for the country.

The Deputy Opposition Leader – Ibrahim Ben Kargbo (Photo) commended and congratulated the presidential nominees. He spoke about the need for addressing land related issues in the country, the landing of fibre optic cables, and the improvement of the tourism sector to attract funds for national development.

The Chief Whip of Parliament – Dickson Rogers, commented that the approved ministers and deputies are capable and qualified to run the affairs of the country.

The Independent MP from Kailahun District – Quintin Salia-Konneh, praised President Bio for selecting qualified Sierra Leoneans to serve the country.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament – Chernor Bah, commended the nominees and promised to work with them to help moving the country forward. He said that as an opposition, they would highlight the challenges of the government and proffer solutions. He encouraged the police to be professional in handling matters related to governance.

Concluding the debate, the Leader of Government Business – Mohamed Sidie Tunis, also commended President Bio for nominating qualified Sierra Leoneans to serve the country.

