Simitie Lavaly is nominated Sierra Leone’s Lawyer of the year 2017

The AdvocAid Fambul: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 December 2017

The AdvocAid fambul is delighted to announce that Simitie Lavaly has been nominated for the award of Legal Practitioner of the Year 2017. This is part of the annual National Achievement Awards (NAA), organised by All Works of Life (AWOL).

Simitie, who began working at AdvocAid in 2009, first as a paralegal, then as a Legal Officer, and finally as the Executive Director until September of this year, has dedicated her career to empowering vulnerable women and girls in Sierra Leone and providing them with access to justice. She was called to the Sierra Leone Bar in 2008.

Vote before December 21 to support Simitie. You can vote online by clicking on this link:

http://awolglobal.com/index.php/naa-awards/nominate-candidate

Or you can send an SMS text to the following short Africell phone number: 3344

In the SMS Text, type the following: Legal Practitioner of the Year 2017 – Simitie Lavaly because of her service as a Legal Advocate.

Let us rally around and make Simitie the lawyer of the year for her wonderful work, seeking justice for women and girls.

