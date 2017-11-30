South Korea supports housing development for Freetown flood disaster victims

Abdul Malik Bangura

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 November 2017

Ambassador Omrie Micheal Golley arrived in Freetown on Tuesday 28th November 2017 from South Korea, with three Korean experts in the construction of low-cost housing.

The team of experts, who are from the South Korean JUAN Construction Company, comprises of Mr. Hoseon Seong, Chairman of the construction company; and two others – Huian Kim and Kichang Kim.

During an interview on Wednesday 29th November 2017, Ambassador Omrie Golley said that the purpose of the Korean visit is to conduct expert and preliminary testing of the proposed site for the construction of one thousand low-cost housing units, for the victims and affected persons of the mudslide that took place in Freetown, Sierra Leone’s capital on August 14th 2017.

Discussing the proposed financing arrangements for the construction work, the Ambassador intimated that several financial options are being explored with the Korean Government.

Ambassador Omrie Golley confirmed that the Korean delegation has on Wednesday 29th November 2017, held a meeting with the Sierra Leone Minister of Works, Housing and Infrastructure, Alhaji Ibrahim Kemoh Sesay. They have also visited the proposed site for the construction of the low-cost houses.

In an earlier interview with Ambassador Golley on Monday 11th September 2017, he made a passionate promise to look for assistance from the Republic of Korea, in support of victims of the August 14th mudslide and flooding disaster that claimed the lives of more than five hundred people, and displaced more than three thousand, with hundreds more still missing.

Talking yesterday about the assistance offered by the Korean people to Sierra Leone, Ambassador Omrie Golley said that apart from the huge financial assistance the Koreans have given to Sierra Leone, he was also able to get Sierra Leone to be among twenty two countries that were officially invited by the Ministry of Lands, Infrastructure and Transport of the Government of the Republic of Korea to attend the Global Infrastructural Cooperation Conference (GICC) that was held in Seoul from the 4-6 September 2017.

He said that the GICC Conference created an opportunity to get Sierra Leone involved, so that through the country’s Ministry of Works, Housing and Infrastructure, Sierra Leone was able to present a case for more Korean support in the construction of low-cost housing for affected victims of the August 14th mudslide and flooding disaster.

Ambassador Omrie Golley added that the conference was attended by Korean Government institutions, as well as construction companies, financial houses – including banks in the public and private sector, and NGO’s.

Ambassador Omrie Golley confirmed that after the conference, he was able to organize a meeting on Tuesday 5th September 2017, between the Korean Minister of Lands, Infrastructure and Transport, Hyunmee Kim and the Sierra Leone Works, Housing and Infrastructure Minister -Alhaji Ibrahim Kemoh Sesay.

Speaking on the phone late last night, Mohamed Kallon, one of the survivors of the August 14th Mudslide in the Regent Community, welcomed the support that is being promised by the Koreans through Ambassador Omrie Golley. Mohamed is hoping that the housing construction work will shortly commence and completed within the shortest possible time.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Facebook



