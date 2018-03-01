Supreme Court adjourns Samura Kamara’s case

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 1 March 2018:

The Supreme Court hearing of petition filed against Dr Samura’s presidential candidacy has today been adjourned to next Monday, 5th of March.

According to the opposition parties, this decision has left the ruling APC – TOLONGBO wondering whether they will have a presidential candidate in place to contest the May 7 general elections.

The case filed in the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone by lawyer Charles Margai and his legal team, is seeking to disqualify Samura Kamara (Photo).

The petition claims inter alia, that Samura was undemocratically selected by president Koroma; that he has been receiving salary from the consolidated revenue fund since he registered as a presidential candidate; and that he has both British and Sierra Leonean citizenships.

Samura’s case will be heard on the same day as Yumkella’s hearing. The expectation is that both cases will be thrown out by the Supreme Court to allow the two candidates go head to head in a free and fair contest at the polls.

To allow Samura to contest the elections and disqualify Yumkella, will be a recipe for chaos in the country. Thousands of youths are likely to take to the streets in protest, causing a major disruption to polling taking place on March 7 – two days after the Supreme Court verdict.

