Taxi driver wearing green shirt allegedly attacked in Freetown by APC supporters

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 April 2018:

Reports of alleged political violence by both the ruling SLPP and the main opposition APC continue this weekend, with disturbing news of a group of APC supporters attacking and causing damage to a taxi locally known as ‘keke’, painted green – which is the colour of the SLPP party.

The driver of the taxi who was wearing a green and white shirt, was seriously injured.

And in a separate incident, a lady driving her car, was also reported to have been assaulted by APC supporters, because she wore a green cap.

Both incidents are reported to have taken place a few yards away from the APC party office in Brookfields, Freetown.

Political tension has risen significantly in Sierra Leone, since the end of elections last month, which saw the APC party being ousted from power by a narrow majority, after ten years in office.

Those tensions were played out in the country’s parliament this week, where elected MPs of the APC were escorted out of the opening ceremony of parliament, after several of them brought unprecedented chaos and anarchy into the wells of parliament.

A few weeks ago, there were reports of wave of violent clashes in various parts of the country, between APC and SLPP supporters. Both the APC and SLPP must quickly seek a peaceful resolution to their differences, without resorting to violence.

Political tension must not be allowed to filter into the psyche of ordinary citizens and political party supporters, who are now taking the law into their own hands, with violent consequences, as could be seen from this video:

