There will be no ban on social media use in Sierra Leone – says NATCOM boss

Aruna Turay

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 September 2017

The chairman of Sierra Leone’s National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) – Momoh Kemoh Konte has finally broke his silence to allay the fears of Sierra Leoneans across the world, about the government’s position on the use of social media.

His commission and the Government of Sierra Leone he said has no intention to ban the use of social media in the country.

Konte was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Annual General Meeting of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), currently ongoing in Makeni.

Speaking to hundreds of people from all walks of life in the hall, Chairman Konte assured all that his commission will never put a ban on the use of social media in this country, adding that it is not even in the plans of government to do so.

However, he calls on everybody – especially journalists, to help NATCOM and government to ensure that social media is used responsibly.

Chairman Konte’s assurance is in response to false rumours that the commission and government have threatened to shut down the use of WhatsApp and Facebook, before and during the 2018 general elections.

Mr. Konte’s assurance has been seen by many as a continued commitment by NATCOM and the Government of Sierra Leone to protect and improve freedom of speech in the country.

However, it is also seen as a clarion call for every Sierra Leonean to join hands in ensuring that social media is properly used and not misused.

