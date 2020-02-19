African countries must do this – if they are to become globally competitive

Sadia Mariatu Sannoh – Webb: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 February 2020:

Having just watched the video clip below, posted by an intelligent black African, explaining in very simple language why Africa’s economic systems are lagging behind others; as black people, we should brush off what white racist say about black intelligence. They are merely insecure, jealous and frightened of black intelligence and success.

My responsibility as an educator is to reassure black people of how powerful we can become, intellectually and socially when given high quality education. I see these qualities in young black Africans I teach and mentor in British schools.

Black children show exceptional intellect and talent when given the right tools and opportunities to flourish.

The messages relayed in this video by one of our own – a young, vibrant black South African brother, were eloquently put; and without a shadow of a doubt, knows his stuff about world economics and what makes countries globally competitive:

The irony is, there are plenty more like him living in Africa whose talents have been ignored due to incompetent governments. And not to mention the millions of talented black Africans living in foreign countries, who are unable to return to their motherland – again because of poor governance and weak economic systems in their own countries that aren’t designed to reward competence.

Individuals like myself have been able to establish professional careers in foreign nations because we exhibit high competencies – well above our white counterparts. I say this without bias but with evidence of black talents in these parts of the world.

For a black person to succeed in a white economy, you have got to be firing on all cylinders and bring your ‘A – game’ at all times to the table.

I work in education in Britain and have done so for almost 20 years. I have had to prove over and beyond the competencies of my white counterparts in job interviews to secure jobs and to reap the rewards in my profession.

So my advice to our African politicians and leaders are simply this:



1. Create societies that reward talent and competency, to attract people like myself.

2. We don’t believe in connections to be successful, because we have proved that you can succeed by being highly competent.

3. In addition, until Africa’s economic systems are drastically changed to reward efforts and not connections, the continent will always lose its best talents to old industrialised nations with favourable economic systems that reward competency and talent.

4. It is not rocket science if our leaders and politicians really want to attract the best talents back to Africa, or to prevent talented Africans from leaving the continent in the first place. All our governments need to do, is to build economic systems that reward competency. The result will be a significant shift of power in geo-economics in favour of Africa, and improvement of the continent’s competitiveness.

About the author

Sadia Mariatu Sannoh – Webb is an Educator and Trade Union Representative in the UK.

