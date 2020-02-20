Caribbeans illegally deported to Sierra Leone at risk of death on the streets

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 February 2020:

Fears are growing for the survival in Freetown of two black men – believed to be of Caribbean origin, who were deported to Sierra Leone by the US government in cohort with the government of Sierra Leone, now in destitution and without food. They are facing grave danger and at risk of death on the streets of Freetown.

According to a report by Umaru Fofanah: “Two men deported from the US who have been stranded in Freetown since August last year have been shut out of the guesthouse which the Sierra Leone government had checked them into. Saren Idaho (Photo above) who says he’s originally from the Dominica and Prince Latoya (Photo below) who says he’s from Bahamas are now languishing at the guesthouse car park with nowhere to go and no one to turn to after the state of Sierra Leone failed to honour their bill amounting to nearly Le 10 million ($1,000).

“They were checked into the guesthouse on 4 February after spending more than five months in a police cell. Saren is visibly unwell and all his medication and food are locked inside the room, he says. They were brought here after the Sierra Leone embassy in Washington DC bizarrely issued them with the country’s travel documents which they now say was done “under pressure” from the US government even though the two are not citizens from here.”

On Wednesday, 14th August, 2019, a group of sixteen people arrived at Lungi Airport in Freetown as deportees from the US. According to Sierra Leone Police spokesman, they were deported for alleged criminal and other immigration-related offences.

The sixteen deportees who comprised of 15 men and one woman, were held at the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Freetown for several days while they were being screened and processed.

According to the police in Freetown, some of the deportees are not Sierra Leonean passport holders.

At least one of the deportees at that time told officers that he had been deported without going through due legal process in the US – an allegation the US Embassy in Freetown denied.

A US Embassy official in Freetown told one reporter: “All the deportees were allowed to go through a legal process before issuing the Emergency Travel Certificates to leave the United States.”

Two of the deportees named – Saren Idaho and Prince Artman Latayo, went on AYV TV to tell the government and people of Sierra Leone that they are foreign nationals deliberately deported by the US authorities to Sierra Leone to avoid due legal process in the US.

Are the governments of Sierra Leone and the United States going to leave these two men to die on the streets of Freetown?

Watch the AYV Clip here:

