Fears grow for the failing health of Sierra Leone’s opposition politician Kamarainba

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 August 2021:

2018 presidential election candidate for the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP) in Sierra Leone, Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray may die in prison, if steps are not taken to urgently release him on bail so he can obtain medical care.

Kamaraimba who is facing charges under Sierra Leone’s Child Protection laws has been locked up in jail for the past thirteen months without bail, whiles attending court hearing, which many believe to be politically motivated.

According to reports, Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray was unable to attend court on Monday, 16th August, due to his failing health which it seems the authorities are treating with utmost contempt for political reasons.

The Court Clerk said that a medical report was sent by the Sierra Leone Correctional Services (SLCS) saying that Kamarainba is unwell and could not attend court hearing Monday.

Sources close to the politician say that his health deteriorated significantly last weekend, and he has not eaten since Saturday 14th August and can barely walk inside his cell at the Male Correctional Center.

Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray was detained in July 2020 over allegations involving a minor, and has since been kept in detention without bail.

Many in Sierra Leone believe that the ADP Party leader is being treated like a convict even though section 23(4) of the 1991 constitution of Sierra Leone grants presumption of innocence until proven guilty by the courts.

They also say that Section 79 of the Criminal Procedure Act is very clear on who should be granted bail. Therefore, Section 79 (1,2,3, and 4 ) should be applicable in this case, though the final discretion rests in the hands of the presiding judge.

In the case of the ADP Leader, his supporters say that he is not a flight risk and has no reason to abscond if granted bail, and that the presiding judge should consider Kamarainba’s deteriorating health, otherwise he may die in prison.

“The Sierra Leone Judiciary under the leadership of Desmond Babatunde Edwards are killing Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray slowly at the Pademba Road Prison. This is pathetic and disgraceful for our entire justice system in Sierra Leone. Most of our Legal luminaries – Lawyers, Magistrates, Judges, Human Rights Advocates and others, are sitting idly by and watch total injustice in the Judicial system they vowed to protect,” says Dr Matthew Sessay.

An appeal is being made to the Chief Justice – Babatunde Edwards of Sierra Leone to intervene, so that Kamarainba can be granted bail on strict bailing conditions to enable the politician obtain medical assistance.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...