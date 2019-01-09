Former head of Sierra Leone’s military regime – Valentine Strasser is serious ill

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 January 2019:

Sierra Leone’s former head of the military regime which overthrew the APC government of president Joseph Saidu Momoh in 1992 – Captain valentine Strasser, is seriously ill at the Aspen Medical Hospital in the capital Freetown, where he was visited last Saturday, 5th January, 2019, by president Julius Maada Bio..

According to report from State House, president Bio assured the former Head of State that his government will do everything it takes to help Strasser regain his health.

The president has instructed and given executive clearance for Strasser to be evacuated for medical treatment in Ghana.

The Commanding Officer at the Military Joint Medical Unit – Lt. Col. Dr Stephen Sevalie told president Bio that the former Head of State suffers from Peripheral Artery Disease which is affecting the left leg.

Dr Sevalie said that the former Head of State will require a surgery by a vascular surgeon to re-establish blood supply.

Sierra Leone does not have a vascular surgeon and as such the former Head of State will need to be flown out. “I want to thank the President who has shown great care and support to his comrade and former Head of State, since Strasser was first admitted at 34 military hospital three weeks ago, until his transfer to the Aspen Medical Hospital,” Dr Sevalie said.

The Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr Alpha T. Wurie, who also accompanied the president to the hospital, confirmed that government is finalising arrangements for the former Head of State to be flown to Ghana for medical treatment as soon as possible.

