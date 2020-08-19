Former president Koroma of Sierra Leone must step down

Dr Sylvia Olayinka Blyden: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 August 2020:

To solve Sierra Leone’s democratic woes, it is not Maada Bio but Ernest Bai Koroma who must go. Sierra Leone’s problem is not just with Government. We have absence of an effective Opposition to checkmate the excesses of the Governing SLPP.

I hereby ask APC comrades to sincerely thank Ernest Bai Koroma for his great service as chairman/leader/president and prepare to wish him a permanent goodbye from the helm of the APC on 15th October 2020 which marks the end of his tenure.

Let us also thank Hon. Minkailu Mansaray, Ambassador Osman Yansaneh and others for their services but we now need a transparent, modern APC team to restore Sierra Leone’s lofty democratic credentials.

I call on all APC Comrades to distance themselves from Adebayo’s call to remove Maada Bio/SLPP unconstitutionally.

Adebayo’s call is dangerously futile and fails to understand that Ernest Koroma’s current lack of leadership is a problem.

We need an effective Opposition who can use democratic tools to ensure the removal of the SLPP from governance through democratic means. The current APC team cannot do it because of blackmail, etc.

Join me to thank EBK’s Team for past services but they must GO!

Please also listen to my audio recording explaining why I (Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden – OOR) believe that Dr Ernest Bai Koroma must go:

