Germany investors to help Sierra Leone manage its plastic waste

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 May 2019:

Sierra Leone’s ambassador to Germany, Dr. M’Baimba Lamin Baryoh together with a team of German investors arrived in Freetown this week to discuss plans to invest millions of dollars in managing the country’s mountains of plastic waste.

The German investors said they are interested in recycling used plastics into useful plastic materials and products, creating jobs and minimizing the health and environmental impacts of plastic wastes in the country.

The project will focus on the Green Economy, Mass Flow, Value added Chains, Technology and Recycling. It will develop a system to reduce the amount of plastic waste that enters the environment, particularly marine ecosystem, including waste collection infrastructure, as well as vessel base treatment system and commercialization of plastic waste.

Dr. M’baimba Lamin Baryoh and Dr Sankoh of Fourah Bay College have signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Sierra Leone and German Universities – Institute of Marine Biology and Oceanography and Bremen University of Applied Sciences in Berlin, Germany.

The German plastic waste recycling investors met with the Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the Minister of Energy – Alhaji Kanja Sesay and the Country’s Chief Minister – Professor Francis.

