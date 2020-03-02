Government of Sierra Leone gears up for landing of Corona Virus

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 2 March 2020:
There has been much criticism thrown at the government of Sierra Leone’s seeming unpreparedness for any onslaught of the Corona Virus, which is predicted could affect most countries of the world in the coming weeks and months.
But today, the Ministry of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, engaged key stakeholders – including government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists, representatives of the entertainment industry, and mobile phone companies, the Office of National Security, to discuss the country’s preparedness and prevention of the spread of the Corona virus through public education and awareness raising.
According to the Deputy Minister of Information and Communications – Mamadi Gobeh Kamara, “the main objectives of today’s meeting were to strengthen risk communication activities and provide information on measures for prevention and control of the Corona Virus in Sierra Leone; and to promote public risk communication with emphasis on social responsibility and personal hygiene practices”.
The Ministry of Information and Communications says today that as the lead Ministry, it has now “established a Corona Virus Communications Task Force that will design and disseminate uniform public risk communication with emphasis on social responsibility and personal hygiene practices.”
The team of experts, the ministry says, has commenced its tasks, and is expected to begin robust outreach activities across the country soon.
People all over the world are preparing to fight the COVID 19 which is dwindling the Chinese population.It is high time for the continent to prepare and get ready for the fight. It will not be easy to do it alone, but with the help of other countries Sierra Leone and Africa will be able to win that war. Corona virus is compared to the Ebola that killed many people in Sierra Leone. The care taken during the outbreak of EBOLA should also be applied to covid 19. The same method used then.
GOD BLESS SIERRA LEONE AND HER PEOPLE.
The Bio Administration must temporarily ban travellers from the US and Iran from entering the country. God help and protect Sierra Leone from Coronavirus. Amen and Amen.
How do you stop a virus that spreads easily and is often asymptomatic?