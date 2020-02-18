Guma Valley Water Company needs $1 Billion to improve access to drinking water

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 February 2020:
The Deputy Manager of Guma Valley Water Company (GVWC) Francis Lahai, told journalists in Freetown last Friday, that the company needs about one billion dollars to achieve its target of adequately supplying clean drinking water across the capital.
Speaking from his Guma Headquarters in Freetown, Mr. Lahai said that Guma Valley was created initially to provide access to clean drinking water for about six hundred thousand people living in Freetown. But this demand has over the last few decades grown to over two million.
This rising demand, he said, has become a huge challenge for Guma Valley Water Company and its staff who are under immense pressure to deliver access to water across the city uninterrupted.
In responding to this challenge, he said that several water sources have been identified but developing them will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
Mr. Lahai informed pressmen that Guma Valley has made lots of reforms under the current management. His staff, he said are now motivated to work than ever before.
But questioned as to why at such financially challenged time for the country and the government, Guma Valley Water Company could find the cash to purchase an expensive, luxurious 4×4 vehicles for senior management, Mr. Lahai said that each of the five operational vehicles costs US$46,200 and the SUV costs $75,000.
He said that Guma Valley Water Company has not updated its fleet in the last ten years, A lot of money he said has been spent on repairing the old fleet.
Asked whether he has breached procurement rules, he said that he has complied with every procedure laid down by the National Public Procurement Authority, and the National Commission for Privatization, and there was no breach.
But he said that Guma is yet to fully pay the contractor for the vehicles purchased.
Meanwhile, Mr. Lahai admonish customers to pay their water bills – and promptly, so as to guarantee access to clean and uninterrupted water supply.
“Listen,the amount of water available for distribution is not the problem, but the numbers of people demanding access to it. Reduce the population in Freetown,and water would be more than enough for everyone. Makes sense doesn’t it? Surely,It will be hard work,demanding of great skill but with firm resolve it can be done….”- Saidu Conteh
What is the population of Freetown? About 1.8M according to the 2015 census. I am currently in Arusha Tanzania. It is the 5th largest city in the United Republic of Tanzania. The Population is 1.6M people according to their 2016 census. Like Freetown, Arusha depends on the hills and mountains for its source of water. However, they have regular supply of water. Do you know why? The residents pay for their water. Every household, school, hospital, government office and even car wash garages have water meters. The people pay their monthly bill by M-pesa, which is a mobile money transfer mechanism used in both Tanzania and Kenya. It is effective. No body cheats the water company. The water company therefore has the capacity and funds to meet its obligation.
Now, compare this with Freetown where people think water should be free and unregulated. People cut and reconnect Guma pipes as if it is their personal property. In Arusha only Authorized TENESCO workers are authorized to touch the water pipes. Private plumbers can work on your pipe after the meter in your compound. It is a punishable offence to tamper with Public water pipes.
When we talk we have to the walk, if we want Salone for betteh.
Guma needs 1 billion dollars to provide access to safe drinking water,and yet this inadequate SLPP government is desperately looking for 2 billion dollars to build an unnecessary Lungi bridge.(lol) I have always maintained,that their priorities are not in order. The citizens of Sierra Leone who reluctantly voted for change,and a New direction,are now languishing in deep sorrow,and continual regret,whispering daily to themselves,the words. “Had I known,I was voting for a crooked,incompetent bunch of masqueraders,I would have given my vote to the APC instead.” (lol) Too late for sadness,and regret now,with your own hands you planted those unfruitful seeds,now those same hands will have to reap only the nothingness,and barrenness you have gullibly,already sown.
The city of Freetown is overcrowded,and desperately in need of restructuring.Asking for a billion dollars for enhancing access to clean drinking water,shouldn’t be Guma’s main goal,and objective,but how to get many people to be sensibly relocated by government to other surrounding areas,with an abundance of safe,natural,drinking water sources. Seriously,
one billion dollars is hard to come by,and if we can find it,why not use it wisely,by building massive,sprawling structures of affordable housing units for the poorest of the poor among us instead.
