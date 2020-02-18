Guma Valley Water Company needs $1 Billion to improve access to drinking water

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 February 2020:

The Deputy Manager of Guma Valley Water Company (GVWC) Francis Lahai, told journalists in Freetown last Friday, that the company needs about one billion dollars to achieve its target of adequately supplying clean drinking water across the capital.

Speaking from his Guma Headquarters in Freetown, Mr. Lahai said that Guma Valley was created initially to provide access to clean drinking water for about six hundred thousand people living in Freetown. But this demand has over the last few decades grown to over two million.

This rising demand, he said, has become a huge challenge for Guma Valley Water Company and its staff who are under immense pressure to deliver access to water across the city uninterrupted.

In responding to this challenge, he said that several water sources have been identified but developing them will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Mr. Lahai informed pressmen that Guma Valley has made lots of reforms under the current management. His staff, he said are now motivated to work than ever before.

But questioned as to why at such financially challenged time for the country and the government, Guma Valley Water Company could find the cash to purchase an expensive, luxurious 4×4 vehicles for senior management, Mr. Lahai said that each of the five operational vehicles costs US$46,200 and the SUV costs $75,000.

He said that Guma Valley Water Company has not updated its fleet in the last ten years, A lot of money he said has been spent on repairing the old fleet.

Asked whether he has breached procurement rules, he said that he has complied with every procedure laid down by the National Public Procurement Authority, and the National Commission for Privatization, and there was no breach.

But he said that Guma is yet to fully pay the contractor for the vehicles purchased.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lahai admonish customers to pay their water bills – and promptly, so as to guarantee access to clean and uninterrupted water supply.

