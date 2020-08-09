In remembrance of Sierra Leone’s governor general Sir Banja Tejan-Sie

Mohamed Kutubu Koroma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 August 2020:

Twenty years ago yesterday – 8 August 2000, Sierra Leone’s last Governor General – Sir Banja Tejan-Sie passed away in London just a day after celebrating his 83rd birthday.

Contemporary Sierra Leone’s judiciary faces existential challenges for several reasons. The foremost of such reasons has to do with the calibre and quality of most of the folks sitting on our bench today, charged with the awesome responsibility of dispensing justice in harmony with the legitimate aspirations of the citizens.

When it comes to a nation’s judiciary, I have always posited that if every facet of society fails, the one that should be spared such agony is the judiciary.

There is in contemporary Sierra Leone, a crisis of confidence in our judiciary to which the body politic has proved hopelessly inadequate to cope with the exigencies of its unprecedented challenges.

Time was in Sierra Leone when the judiciary was something we were all proud of because we had people dedicated to the canon of that noble profession because it served as the bastion of the constitutional liberties of the citizens.

We had justices in the likes of Emile Fashole Luke who incidentally was the first African elevated to the bench, Salako Benka-Coker who like Aku Korsah of Ghana and Tokumbo Ademola of Nigeria all became the first to serve as heads of their respective High courts; Samuel Bankole Jones, Richard Bright Mark, Okoro Cole, Sam Foster, Singer-Betts, George Dove-Edwin, Ronald Beoku -Betts, Agnes Macauley, and Percy Davies to also cite few examples.

Sierra Leone’s Judiciary was such that, Samuel Bankole Jones in addition to being knighted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth 11 also served on the panel that investigated the tragic air crash that claimed the life of UN Secretary General. We sent judges over to the Gambia to preside over their court sessions.

Today as I bemoan such tragic loss of men and women of unassailable integrity who wore our judicial robes, a name that comes to mind almost intuitively is that of His Excellency Sir Banja Tejan-Sie (Photo), who served as Sierra Leone’s last representative of Her Britannic Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11.

Throughout the nation’s chequered history, apart from Samuel Lewis who was the first African to receive Knighthood from Queen Victoria in the 18th century, only few other Sierra Leoneans have been so honoured namely: SALAKO BENKA COKER, HENRY JOSIAH LIGHTFOOT BOSTON, SAMUEL BANKOLE JONES, EMILE FASHOLE LUKE, MILTON MARGAI, ALBERT MARGAI.

Sir Banja Tejan-Sie belonged to that exclusive group of distinguished Sierra Leoneans who were so honoured, the basis of this 20th anniversary since he moved from time to eternity exactly twenty years ago in the UK.

Sir Banja held dazzling array of dandy offices where he accredited himself magnificently combining sophistication in the discharge of his intractable duties.

Sir Banja having given up politics as SLPP member where he held a senior position thanks to the encouragement of Sir Milton Margai, began his climb in the judiciary first as police Magistrate.

His next major appointment came in 1962, when Sir Henry Josiah Lightfoot Boston then Speaker of the House of representatives succeeded the Colonial Governor General Sir Maurice H. Dorman. Mr Banja Tejan- Sie was installed as Speaker from May 1962 to Tuesday March 21st, 1967.

On Thursday March 23rd, 1967, following the suspension of the constitution and dissolution of parliament which saw the formation of the National Reformation Council (NRC) by the army and police, he was appointed Chief Justice after the dismissal of Mr. Gershon B.O. Collier an appointee of Sir Albert Margai.

As Chief Justice of Sierra Leone, he presided over the landmark case of John Joseph Akar vs the Attorney General – regarding the controversial citizenship laws of Sierra Leone.

Mr.John Akar’s citizenship was challenged. Sir Banja passed judgement for Mr. Akar on October 26,1967, saying that the amendment of the 1961 constitution by the constitution amendment Act 2 of 1962 wrongly denied Mr. Akar’s claim as citizen. The Attorney General appealed Chief Justice Tejan-Sie ‘s ruling and John Akar whereupon, wasted no time taking the matter to the judicial committee of the privy council in London.

The matter was heard and needless to say with only one dissenting Justice, the Law Lords reaffirmed Chief Justice Tejan-Sie ‘s judgment.

What followed next was the most bizarre and in fact where the independence of our judiciary vanished from the pedestal of grace to the abyss of irrelevance. In 1971 after Siaka Stevens declared a republic without constitutional prescriptions he abolished rights of appeal to the Privy Council.

Restoration of constitutional rule in 1968 and chief justice Banja Tejan-Sie was installed as acting governor general from April 1968 to September 1970 and knighted as well. For the third time, Justice Banja Tejan-Sie was at the right time at the right place.

The Brigadier Juxon Smith led NRC was overthrown on April 18,1968, and Chief Justice Tejan-Sie was named OFFICER PERFORMING the office of Governor General.

He was still the substantive Chief Justice, while the Governor General Sir Henry Lightfoot Boston was in the UK recuperating from the tumultuous events of the March 1967 general elections. It was hoped he will return to resume his office but unfortunately that was not the case as he passed away.

Sir Banja’s tenure both as acting and substantive Governor General were marked by unnecessary problems occasioned by Siaka Probyn Stevens whose inordinate ambition for power overreach defied logic and rationality.

As Prime Minister, Stevens did not have the decency and intelligence to understand that, in the pecking order of protocol Sir Banja held the antecedents over him. He wanted to assume the roles and perform the functions of Prime Minister and Head of state at the same time.

A man given to extravagant protocol, he always insisted on the national anthem to serenade his arrivals and departures at public events albeit it was a ritual exclusively reserved for the head of State and not government in that case, it was for Sir Banja as he was the sovereign head of state.

Sir Banja, through tact, calmness, maturity, and diplomacy went to great lengths not to indulge the self-worshipping vanity of Siaka Stevens which was how he avoided embarrassing and political internecine with him.

Sir Banja like the Kabaka of Buganda and Governor General of Uganda who was also embroiled in battle of the titans with Milton Obote and removed from office, Sir Banja suffered similar fate on the part of Siaka Stevens followed by the imposition of Republic without any regard for constitutional norms and naming himself executive president.

Sir Banja and family in the company of his loyal and devoted military ADC then Captain L.M.S. Turay left for the UK in 1971. As far as I can recall he returned only once to Sierra Leone for a visit in the 1980s at the behest of then president Joseph Saidu Momoh.

Sir Banja was a devoted Muslim – very versed in Islamic studies and one void of bigotry. His devoted wife now deceased also, lady Admire Tejan-Sie and children including one of the late sons Mr. Teddy Tejan-Sie and the rest of the siblings Daphine, Yomi, and Malcolm are all devout Christians.

Sir Banja ‘s personal library was the best by comparative analysis in the country, for the man was an authority in the areas of history, literature, and philosophy.

One thing most people might not know about Sir Banja, he was among the political triumvirate that Sir Milton Margai had in mind to succeed him as Prime Minister. The only thing that stood in his way was the fact he was not a member of parliament as that was a requirement. (Photo: Author -Mohamed Kutubu Koroma).

Sir Banja in his capacity as Head of state was ably served by a very loyal and dedicated State, both military, police, as well as civilians in the persons of: Lt.PM Duwai ADC, Lt. Jarawa ADC, Lt. Morgan Kamara ADC, Lt. L.M.S Turay the last ADC. Police officer Coomber Chief Security officer, Mr. Frederick M. Carew official Secretary, Mr Thomas E. Karefa Smart the last official Secretary. Mrs. Bruce , Confidential Secretary, Mr. Williams senior official Driver, Police escort Driver Karimu, Police Despatch Rider Kaku.

My involvement with Sir Banja can be traced back to the time he served as Speaker of parliament where I found him to be a man highly refined, and essentially of cosmopolitan disposition.

IN REMEMBRANCE OF THE LIFE AND SERVICES OF A REMARKABLE SON OF THE SOIL – SIR BANJA TEJAN-SIE, THE FIRST COUNTRYMAN WHO SERVED AS SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT, CHIEF JUSTICE, AND LAST GOVERNOR GENERAL OF SIERRA LEONE WITH CREDIT AND DISTINCTION TO THE SATISFACTION OF ALL , TWENTY YEARS AGO YESTERDAY MARKING HIS DEATH.

