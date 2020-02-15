“Our confidence in the judiciary is at its lowest – we do not trust the judiciary” says APC

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 February 2020:
Sierra Leone’s main opposition ALL People’s Congress Party (APC), has responded to the decision of the country’s Chief Justice to convene election petition hearings next Monday in the Appeals Court, involving ten of the opposition APC members of parliament whose seats were annulled by the High Court in May 2018, after winning the 2018 parliamentary election. (Photo above: Sierra Leone’s Chief Justice Edwards).
In a statement published yesterday, the National Secretary General of the APC – Dr Osman Yansaneh, challenges the jurisdiction and legitimacy of the Appeals Court to now adjudicate their High Court appeals, which according to the constitution should have been done at least four months of the appeal being filed by the APC.
It is now eight months since the appeals were filed by the APC party, and the disputed parliamentary seats have in the meantime been occupied by the ruling SLPP for almost two years now, without holding fresh elections for those disputed seats.
In its statement, the APC party said that it does not trust the judiciary to conduct fair hearing on this matter, and that having delayed and denied their members justice, the judiciary is guilty of human rights abuse.
The party says that it understands that one of the Judges who will be adjudicating on the election petition hearing next Monday, is a known member of the ruling SLPP party who contested the 2007 and 2012 parliamentary elections for the SLPP and lost to the opposition APC party.
This is the APC party’s statement published yesterday:
Hahahaha. APC go kill me wit laf. Why would the APC not trust the judiciary of Sierra Leone? Was it not five years ago, in 2015, that this same judiciary ruled in favor of the APC against VP Samuel Samsumana who had been fired by president Ernest Obai Koroma, who at that time was labeled the Fountain of Honor?
What da hell is APC afraid of? Are we not the Athens of West Africa with the oldest western-styled university in sub-Sahara Africa, with a legal system that draws upon England’s Magna Carta? Moreover, don’t we have a legal system that is based on procedural fairness to all? These are the exact words that I heard from an APC friend of mine when I had raised concerns relative to the dispensation of justice in the Sam Sumana case in 2015.
I believe that APC stands every chance of winning its cases against SLPP in a court of law. But this lofty goal would only be achieved with trust in our institutions. For goodness sake we are a democracy with a judiciary that operates independently from the executive and legislative arms of government. And to raise concerns about the political affiliation of a judge is simply dumb because the judge’s political affiliation does not preclude him from exercising fairness in the dispensation of his duties. Wasn’t former chief justice, Abdulai Charm, affiliated with the APC?
APC’s foolishness on the national stage is nothing new. When the Commissions of Inquiry were established last year, APC called them a witch hunt and stated that its members would not cooperate with the commissions. For some strange reasons the party made a u-turn and started to cooperate. This is how responsible opposition parties operate in a democracy. Cooperate, cooperate and cooperate with issues of national import.
If the APC loses all its appeals, it will not mean that justice was not properly dispensed. It would simply mean that the party failed to prove its case. Most of the petitions launched against APC were for using violence to rig the 2018 elections. Is political violence not the modus operandi of the APC? Can the APC really win any elections without rigging? Bo leh APC go sidom sarful ya.
The current Chief Justice is not on record to belong to any political party. Unfortunately, his predecessor Justice Cham it is a well-known fact that he was and is a strong APCer who has been active in the politics of his APC party. The three supreme court justice are Manfred Sesay a known APCer. Sengu Koroma whose twin brother Ismael Sengu Koroma is a strong APCer. Ismael Sengu Koroma was deputy Minister of Energy and and later Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs. Judge Sengu Koroma was appointed Appeal court judge by his brother’s government despite the fact that he was new to the bench since he was in corporate law from the inception.
So the only SLPP sympathetic Judge is the lady. But if it comes to a vote the APC judges would be two against a single lady.
My suspicion is that the APC evidence might be weak and they are therefore making the objection as a prelude to not accepting their failed bid before the judges.