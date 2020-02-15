“Our confidence in the judiciary is at its lowest – we do not trust the judiciary” says APC

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 February 2020:

Sierra Leone’s main opposition ALL People’s Congress Party (APC), has responded to the decision of the country’s Chief Justice to convene election petition hearings next Monday in the Appeals Court, involving ten of the opposition APC members of parliament whose seats were annulled by the High Court in May 2018, after winning the 2018 parliamentary election. (Photo above: Sierra Leone’s Chief Justice Edwards).

In a statement published yesterday, the National Secretary General of the APC – Dr Osman Yansaneh, challenges the jurisdiction and legitimacy of the Appeals Court to now adjudicate their High Court appeals, which according to the constitution should have been done at least four months of the appeal being filed by the APC.

It is now eight months since the appeals were filed by the APC party, and the disputed parliamentary seats have in the meantime been occupied by the ruling SLPP for almost two years now, without holding fresh elections for those disputed seats.

In its statement, the APC party said that it does not trust the judiciary to conduct fair hearing on this matter, and that having delayed and denied their members justice, the judiciary is guilty of human rights abuse.

The party says that it understands that one of the Judges who will be adjudicating on the election petition hearing next Monday, is a known member of the ruling SLPP party who contested the 2007 and 2012 parliamentary elections for the SLPP and lost to the opposition APC party.

This is the APC party’s statement published yesterday:

