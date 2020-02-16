Sierra Leone to achieve 90 percent self-sufficiency in rice by 2023 – says HCD Secretariat

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 February 2020:
Last Friday, members of the new Human Capital Development (HCD) Secretariat met the country’s senior civil servants at State House, where they discussed specific targets in achieving the New Direction government’s Human Capital Development programme. (Photo above – Dr Patrick Kpana Muana).
Welcoming the civil servants, Presidential Adviser and Head of Strategic Communications – Dr Patrick Kpana Muana, said that the Secretariat is pleased to be discussing the implementation of government’s flagship programme.
He also stated that the HCD is crucial because of its importance in driving the country’s economic growth, adding that the government has set specific goals that should be achieved in the areas of education, health and food security.
Member of the Secretariat – Wilsona Jalloh, said that President Julius Maada Bio has prioritised and is focusing on the country’s Human Capital Development.
She said that the HCD tracking team will be using technology, data, and evidence to implement and monitor those initiatives that are expected to meet the HCD targets.
She also outlined some of the key targets that the government is hoping to achieve by 2023, especially: To double the number of boys and girls with functional literacy skills in primary school; reduce by half the maternal mortality rate; reduce by 11 percent the rate of stunted children under 5; achieve 90 percent self-sufficiency in rice production; and increase domestic share of marine fish catch within limits of sustainability.
Country Head of the Tony Blair Institute, Emily Stanger Sfeile (Photo below), said that achieving those targets would make Sierra Leone a global leader in HCD.
She added that success is possible, if the HCD Secretariat could use evidence, data and global experience in designing, testing and scaling the most promising and impactful approaches, while fostering a new standard of excellence based on realistic delivery timeline.
Oh my goodness! The SLPP again with another promise which even in the hay days of the railway, this same SLPP, could not deliver even 5 percent of self sufficiency in rice production. Does the SLPP think that Sierra Leoneans are fools? We are going to teach them the hard lessons in 2023. I just spoke with Bra Sahr, who is an expert in Electronics and IoT. By the way, Bra Sahr is the first Sierra Leonean, if not the first African in this new field of technology. He was showing me a prototype of smart irrigation model in his home.
Oh boy, everything is smart in Bra Sahr’s home. From face recognition at his front door, watering the garden to switching on everything in the house. I just got lost, when Bra Sahr was talking about soil data, pressure data, temperature data, humidity and soul moisture data, weather forecast data etc. I saw a demonstration of his smart irrigation system and if put to practice, will make Sierra Leone self sufficient in rice production forever. Can you imagine watering your farm automatically in Sierra Leone, if the soil gets dry? OH boy. Another Sierra Leonean Kono genius. But to make such projects work, there should be plenty of electricity and complete access to the internet he told me.
After stealing the people’s rice donated by the Chinese, destined for poor Sierra Leoneans, they are making dodgy promises through the HCD to fool us. The SLPP have come to realize the political offensive by the APC on all fronts. They know that, the clock is ticking very fast and time is against them. The only solution now, is to make bogus and dodgy promises that won’t work. Sierra Leoneans won’t buy any last minute fake promises.
Why not say, Sierra Leone to achieve 90 percent rice sufficiency in December 2020 at the very least. They eyed 2023 because of the election. Who cares for another dead deceitful election promise? God help Sierra Leoneans from going hungry. To be continued.