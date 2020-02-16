Sierra Leone to achieve 90 percent self-sufficiency in rice by 2023 – says HCD Secretariat

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 February 2020:

Last Friday, members of the new Human Capital Development (HCD) Secretariat met the country’s senior civil servants at State House, where they discussed specific targets in achieving the New Direction government’s Human Capital Development programme. (Photo above – Dr Patrick Kpana Muana).

Welcoming the civil servants, Presidential Adviser and Head of Strategic Communications – Dr Patrick Kpana Muana, said that the Secretariat is pleased to be discussing the implementation of government’s flagship programme.

He also stated that the HCD is crucial because of its importance in driving the country’s economic growth, adding that the government has set specific goals that should be achieved in the areas of education, health and food security.

Member of the Secretariat – Wilsona Jalloh, said that President Julius Maada Bio has prioritised and is focusing on the country’s Human Capital Development.

She said that the HCD tracking team will be using technology, data, and evidence to implement and monitor those initiatives that are expected to meet the HCD targets.

She also outlined some of the key targets that the government is hoping to achieve by 2023, especially: To double the number of boys and girls with functional literacy skills in primary school; reduce by half the maternal mortality rate; reduce by 11 percent the rate of stunted children under 5; achieve 90 percent self-sufficiency in rice production; and increase domestic share of marine fish catch within limits of sustainability.

Country Head of the Tony Blair Institute, Emily Stanger Sfeile (Photo below), said that achieving those targets would make Sierra Leone a global leader in HCD.

She added that success is possible, if the HCD Secretariat could use evidence, data and global experience in designing, testing and scaling the most promising and impactful approaches, while fostering a new standard of excellence based on realistic delivery timeline.

