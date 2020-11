Sierra Leone’s 4th Annual National Entertainment Awards – 2020 nominees announced

Lake Production:Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 November 2020:

For the past three years, LAKE Productions (SL) Limited and Partners, through the prestigious NEA ceremony has been recognizing professionals from all sectors in the Creative and Tourism Industry in a bid to support creativity, motivate artistes, film makers, artisans and practitioners in the performing Arts industries, as well as for youth empowerment and recognition in Sierra Leone.

To lend credibility, transparency and integrity to the nomination and selection process of finalists, LAKE Productions sought the opinions, analyses and research inputs from the NEA Board of Trustees and Industry Professionals from all sectors of the creative industry to arrive at the final list of nominees for the 2020 NEA Awards.

Over the past two weeks following the end of the online nomination process through our website www.lakeproductionsl.com, NEA board of trustees (Photo above) and representatives from all sectors of the Entertainment Industry deliberated tirelessly to arrive at an agreed upon conclusion. While the process was intense and daunting, members were able to unanimously confirm and present the finalists for this year’s award ceremony.

The winners of the National Entertainment Awards Sierra Leone are usually decided through the three-tier system i.e. Electronic Mobile Voting (SMS), the Online Mobile Voting and the NEA Board of Trustees with the various percentages divided as follows:

Percentage Share of voting:

Electronic Mobile Voting (SMS) – 45%

The Online Mobile Voting App – 45%

NEA Board of Trustees -10%

NOTE: SMS and WEBSITE Public Voting for NEA 2020 started on Monday, 23rd November 2020 at exactly 11pm. Full list of all NOMINATIONS Categories are listed on our official website

www.lakeproductionsl.com

SMS VOTING INSTRUCTION

To vote, you will send the following SMS to the short code 429 from QCELL network ONLY in the following formats; e.g. For the Male Artist of the Year: SEND to 429

Male Artiste of The Year Jimmy-B or in short: MAY 1 TO 429

Every SMS sent to the QCELL short code 429 will be charged at Le. 1000 as per SMS The above examples will be used in all categories.

WEBSITE VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

The voter must be signed into his/her NEA account.

Navigate to the NEA voting page on the website. Select Category, and then select Sub-Category; the nominees in that subcategory will be displayed. Click on Vote on the nominee you wish to vote for and an input-dialog will appear for you to indicate the number of points you want to vote. Enter your voting points and confirm.

THE NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2020 AWARDS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

MUSIC CATEGORY

BEST MALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR (BMA)

1. EMMERSON (BMA 1 to 429)

2. RAHIM D’ WEZARD (BMA 2 to 429)

3. KAO DENERO (BMA 3 to 429)

4. DRIZILIK (BMA 4 to 429)

5. YOK-7 (BMA 5 to 429)

6. BLESZ (BMA 6 to 429)

BEST FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR (BFA)

1. STAR ZEE (BFA 1 to 429)

2. ROZZY (BFA 2 to 429)

3. FAZE YA-ALIMAMY (BFA 3 to 429)

4. EMPRESS-P (BFA 5 to 429)

5. M2 (BFA 6 to 429)

6. EJATU (BFA 7 to 429)

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR (BMHA)

1. KAO (BMHA 1 to 429)

2. DRIZILIK (BMHA 2 to 429)

3. TBJ (BMHA 3 to 429)

4. SPEEDO (BMHA 4 to 429)

5. MEDEE T (BMHA 5 to 429)

6. YOK-7 (BMHA 6 to 429)

7. FOC (BMHA 7 to 429)

8. XZU-B (BMHA 8 to 429)

FEMALE HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR (FHA)

1. STAR ZEE FHA 2 to 429)

2. EMPRESS-P (FHA 3 to 429)

3. EJATU (FHA 4 to 429)

MALE AFRO POP R&B ARTISTE OF THE YEAR (MAPA)

1. BLESZ (MAPA 1 to 429)

2. RAHIM D’ WEZARD (MAPA 2 to 429)

3. MELLO SEVEN (MAPA 3 to 429)

4. ALVIN (MAPA 4 to 429)

FEMALE AFRO-POP R&B ARTISTE OF THE YEAR (FAPA)

1. VIDA (FAPA 1 to 429)

2. QUEENAK (FAPA 2 to 429)

3. DEL VAQYO (FAPA 3 to 429)

4. ROZZY (FAPA 4 to 429)

5. YEAMA (FAPA 5 to 429)

6. PRETTY-S (FAPA 6 to 429)

7. M2 (FAPA 7 to 429)

BEST MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR (BMP)

1. NASHITO KULALA (BMP 1 to 429)

2. YOUNG LEE (BMP 2 to 429)

3. BASH BEATZ (BMP 3 to 429)

4. SOLO BEATZ (BMP 4 to 429)

5. JASSIE JOZZY (BMP 5 to 429)

6. WILBERT (BMP 6 to 429)

7. MASTER RELL (BMP 7 to 429)

8. TWICE ICE (BMP 8 to 429)

9. THY YOUNG (BMP 9 to 429)

BEST DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR ( BDA)

1. KILLER VOICE ( BDA 1 to 429)

2. STAR ZEE ( BDA 2 to 429)

3. MEMISH BEE ( BDA 3 to 429)

4. STUNTMAN ( BDA 4 to 429)

5. DALLAS-B ( BDA 5 to 429)

6. YUNG SAL ( BDA 6 to 429)

7. RICKY D’ DON ( BDA 7 to 429)

8. FAZE YA-ALIMAMY ( BDA 8 to 429)

BEST LIVE PERFORMER OF THE YEAR (BLP)

1. BLOCK JONES (BLP 1 to 429)

2. DRIZILIK (BLP 2 to 429)

3. YUNG SAL (BLP 3 to 429)

4. FANTACEE WIZ (BLP 4 to 429)

5. FAMOUS (BLP 5 to 429)

BEST MUSIC GROUP OF THE YEAR (BMG)

1. DRY EYE CREW (BMG 1 to 429)

2. LXG (BMG 2 to 429)

3. KRACKTWIST & SAMZA (BMG 3 to 429)

4. TRIPLE-T (BMG 4 to 429)

5. STEP-Q (BMG 5 to 429)

6. FIREWOODZ (BMG 6 to 429)

BEST YOUNG ARTISTE (BYA)

1. LEONUS D’ GENUS (BYA 1 to 429)

2. GOODLUCK (BYA 2 to 429)

3. CHUBBY ASA (BYA 3 to 429)

4. PEACEKIDZ (BYA 4 to 429)

5. MT WISE (BYA 5 to 429)

6. ANGEL (BYA 6 to 429)

BEST MUSIC VIDEO/DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR (BMVD)

‘FIRE DANCE’ BY AICHA CLASSY SASSY/YOK-7 x TENI (BMVD 1 to 429)

‘BIG MONEY’ BY SIVO/STAR ZEE (BMVD 2 to 429)

‘BEST OF ME’ BY SALAM/FYNFACE (BMVD 3 to 429)

‘WHAT’A GUAN’ BY MAGIC ROWLAND/QUEENAK (BMVD 4 to 429)

‘BUMPER’ BY MUCTARR /LETTICIA x SUCCULENT (BMVD 5 to 429)

‘FOR YOU BODY’ BY HONEY VISION/MEDEE T x KILLER VOICE (BMVD 6 to 429)

BEST GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR (BGA)

1. VIDA WATSON (BGA 1 to 429)

2. ROCK EMMANUEL (BGA 2 to 429)

3. AMZO-K (BGA 3 to 429)

4. VICTORY DEEN (BGA 4 to 429)

5. ARNOLD K. FOFANAH (BGA 5 to 429)

6. MEMUNATU KABIA (BGA 6 to 429)

7. JOHANNES MAIER (BGA 7 to 429)

8. PETE DALTON SESAY (BGA 8 to 429)

BEST COLLABORATION SONG OF THE YEAR (BCSY)

1. POPE – DRIZILIK x KAO (BCSY 1 to 429)

2. FIRE DANCE – YOK-7 x TENI (BCSY 2 to 429)

3. FOR YOU BODY – MEDEE T x KILLER VOICE (BCSY 3 to 429)

4. HUSTLE GO MAKE SENSE – BLESZ X ALL STARS (BCSY 4 to 429)

5. U DEY FEEL AM – STROKES x COCO RYHMES, BED-J (BCSY 5 to 429)

6. FOLLOW ME – KG SALONE x MEMISH BEE (BCSY 6 to 429)

BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR (BAY)

‘9 LIVES’ BY EMMERSON (BAY 1 to 429)

‘WHY ME YONE DIFFERENT’ BY M2 (BAY 2 to 429)

‘MADE IN SIERRA LEONE’ BY SOUFERIOR (BAY 3 to 429)

‘TAMA’ BY YEAMA (BAY 4 to 429)

BEST SONG OF THE YEAR (BSY)

1. FOR YOU BODY – MEDEE T x KILLER VOICE (BSY 1 to 429)

2. KOKONAT ED – EMMERSON (BSY 2 to 429)

3. AROUND YA – STAR ZEE (BSY 3 to 429)

4. TELL – DRIZILIK (BSY 4 to 429)

5. KENYATTA – KAO DENERO (BSY 5 to 429)

6. FIRE DANCE – YOK-7 x TENI (BSY 6 to 429)

7. FEELING – RAHIM D’ WEZARD (BSY 7 to 429)

8. D’ SAI WAE AR KOMOT – KALEY BAG (BSY 8 to 429)

BEST NEW ACT IN MUSIC (BNM)

1. KALEY BAG (BNM 1 to 429)

2. MELLO SEVEN (BNM 2 to 429)

3. MEDEE T (BNM 3 to 429)

4. VISION (BNM 4 to 429)

5. LETTICIA (BNM 5 to 429)

6. FYNFACE (BNM 6 to 429)

7. ALVIN (BNM 7 to 429)

8. JOOEL (BNM 8 to 429)

9. FOC (BNM 9 to 429)

10. SHEIKH KARGBO (BNM 10 to 429)

BEST INSPIRATIONAL ARTISTE (BIA)

1.EMMERSON (BIA 1 to 429)

2.WAHID (BIA 2 to 429)

3.STAR ZEE (BIA 3 to 429)

4.FANTACEE WIZ (BIA 4 to 429)

NEXT RATED ACT IN MUSIC (NRA)

1. RAHEMA (NRA 1 to 429)

2. MAYOR MAN (NRA 2 to 429)

3. MARKAFISH (NRA 3 to 429)

4. ZAINNIE ZILLA (NRA 4 to 429)

5. MEEK MAGUS (NRA 5 to 429)

6. NYXX (NRA 6 to 429)

7. BOII (NRA 7 to 429)

8. REEBZ (NRA 8 to 429)

9. YEAMA (NRA 9 to 429)

BEST DIASPORA ACT IN MUSIC (BDAM)

1. RAHIM D’ WEZARD (BDAM 1 to 429)

2. SHEIKH KARGBO (BDAM 2 to 429)

4. COOL-J (BDAM 3 to 429)

5- SOUFERIOR (BDAM 4 to 429)

6. EZY-K (BDAM 5 to 429)

7. KG SALONE (BDAM 6 to 429)

8. YOK-7 (BDAM 7 to 429)

FILM/TV CATEGORY

BEST ACTRESS OF THE YEAR (BAY)

HANNAH SHERIFF – ROLLBACK (BAY 1 to 429)

VERONA LAGUERRE – TWO FACE (BAY 2 to 429)

AGNES SAIO MANSARAY – VICTIM OF SOCIETY (BAY 3 to 429)

ALIMATU FARAKHAN SESAY – TOGETHER BY LAW (BAY 4 to 429)

EMELIA EMMA SANKOH- – LOHE & LO HEHE (BAY 5 to 429)

MARTHA ADIMA JENGO – THE LAST VAMPIRE (BAY 6 to 429)

BEST ACTOR OF THE YEAR (BA)

SULAIMAN SHAW – ROLLBACK (BA 1 to 429)

ADEYEMI LARDNER –TWO FACE (BA 2 to 429)

ALHAJI MUSA CONTEH – VICTIM OF SOCIETY (BA 3 to 429)

KHADISON MAADA DUWAI – TOGETHER BY LAW (BA 4 to 429)

IBRAHIM IBRISH KOROMA – LOHE & LO HEHE (BA 5 to 429)

ALUSINE KOROMA – THE LAST VAMPIRE (BA 6 to 429)

BEST LEAD ROLE IN A FILM (BLR)

ADEYEMI LARDNER –TWO FACE (BLR 1 to 429)

KHADISON MAADA DUWAI – TOGETHER BY LAW (BLR 2 to 429)

AGNES SAIO MANSARAY – VICTIM OF SOCIETY (BLR 3 to 429)

HANNAH SHERIFF – ROLLBACK (BLR 4 to 429)

ALIMATU FARAKHAN SESAY – TOGETHER BY LAW (BLR 5 to 429)

BEST SUPPORTING ROLE IN A FILM (BSR)

ZAINAB TURAY – ROLLBACK (BSR 1 to 429)

LAMINATU SANKOH – TWO FACE (BSR 2 to 429)

RASHIDATU O. KAMARA – VICTIM OF SOCIETY (BSR 3 to 429)

PRINCESS LARDNER – – LOHE & LO HEHE (BSR 4 to 429)

KAI B. SAQUEE – THE LAST VAMPIRE (BSR 5 to 429)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER IN A FILM (DOP)

IBRAHIM ‘KATCH COLD’ BANGURA – ROLLBACK (DOP 1 to 429)

CHWARBU E. KAMARA – VICTIM OF SOCIETY (DOP 2 to 429)

IBRAHIM ‘KATCH COLD’ BANGURA – TOGETHER BY LAW (DOP 3 to 429)

ABU BAKARR GERMAN – – LOHE & LO HEHE (DOP 4 to 429)

BEST FILM DIRECTOR (BFD)

MOHAMED ‘SPARTA’ KAMARA – ROLLBACK (BFD 1 to 429)

ADEYEMI LARDNER – TWO FACE (BFD 2 to 429)

ISCANDRI A. SANKOH – VICTIM OF SOCIETY (BFD 3 to 429)

MOHAMED ‘SPARTA’ KAMARA – TOGETHER BY LAW (BFD 4 to 429)

ABDUL SALAM TURAY – – LOHE & LO HEHE (BFD 5 to 429)

ALUSINE KOROMA – THE LAST VAMPIRE (BFD 6 to 429)

BEST FILM EDITOR OF THE YEAR (BFE)

IBRAHIM ‘KATCH COLD’ BANGURA – ROLLBACK (BFD 1 to 429)

ADEYEMI LARDNER – TWO FACE (BFD 2 to 429)

SCHWARBU E. KAMARA – VICTIM OF SOCIETY (BFD 3 to 429)

IBRAHIM ‘’SLYM’’ KEBBAY – TOGETHER BY LAW (BFD 4 to 429)

ABU BAKARR GERMAN – – LOHE & LO HEHE (BFD 5 to 429)

BEST FILM OF THE YEAR (BFY)

ROLLBACK (BFY 1 to 429)

TWO FACE (BFY 2 to 429)

TOGETHER BY LAW (BFY 3 to 429)

THE LAST VAMPIRE (BFY 4 to 429)

VICTIM OF SOCIETY (BFY 5 to 429)

TELEVISION PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (BTP)

LEON0RA JAWARA – STAR TELEVISION (BTP 1 to 429)

STELLA BANGURA – AYV TELEVISION (BTP 2 to 429)

ASMIEU BAH – SLBC TELEVISION (BTP 3 to 429)

SAMUEL WISE BANGURA – AYV TELEVISION (BTP 4 to 429)

ADAMA SILLAH – SLBC TELEVSION (BTP 5 to 429)

HURAI BANGURAH – AYV TELEVISION (BTP 6 to 429)

MOHAMED BASIRU SANUSI – STAR TELEVISION (BTP 7 to 429)

BEST NEW ACT IN A FILM (BNA)

BOI BEATRICE KENNEH – ROLLBACK (BNA 1 to 429)

LAMINATU SANKOH – TWO FACE (BNA 2 to 429)

AGNES SAO MANSARAY- VICTIM OF SOCIETY (BNA 3 to 429)

MARIATU DUKURAY – TOGETHER BY LAW (BNA 4 to 429)

DILYS GEORGE – TOGETHER BY LAW (BNA 5 to 429)

BEST ENTERTAINMENT TV SHOW (BES)

THE SPOTLIGHT SHOW – IPRO TV (BES 1 TO 429)

EKENE SHOW – SLBC TV (BES 2 TO 429)

SALONE TALENT – STAR TV (BES 3 TO 429)

THE TREND- AYV TV (BES 4 TO 429)

CYPHER UNCENSORED – AYV TV (BES 5 TO 429)

ENTERTAINMENT SPLASH – FTN TV (BES 6 TO 429)

MUSICAL MIX 3.0 – SLBC TV (BES 7 TO 429)

BEST STAND UP COMEDIAN (BSC)

RICHIE OBAMA (BSC 1 TO 429)

KINDO ARMANI (BSC 2 TO 429)

FACULTY (BSC 3 TO 429)

YEMATTA (BSC 4 TO 429)

DESMOND BENYA (BSC 5 TO 429)

OGA WORWOR (BSC 6 TO 429)

UKWA D ENTERTAINER (BSC 7 TO 429)

BEST DIASPORA ACT IN A FILM (BDFA)

COLLINS ARCHIE-PEARCE (BDFA 1 TO 429)

ADEYEMI LARDNER (BDFA 2 TO 429)

PRINCESS JNAP SESAY (BDFA 3 TO 429)

SALONE COOL J (BDFA 4 TO 429)

WINSTINA TAYLOR (BDFA 5 TO 429)

MOHAMED ‘MEDMANS’ MANSARAY (BDFA 6 TO 429)

OMARR SESAY (BDFA 7 TO 429)

ROSALINE SESAY (BDFA 8 TO 429)

SPORTS CATEGORY

BEST SPORTS WOMAN OF THE YEAR (BSW)

VICTORIA CONTEH – National U-20 Coach (BSW 1 to 429)

RASHIDATU KAMARA – Footballer (Earth Angels in Liberia) (BSW 2 to 429)

MARIA G. FOFANAH – Beach Volleyball National Team (BSW 3 to 429)

WUYA MOHAI – National U-20 Female team (BSW 4 to 429)

FRANCESS LANSANAH – Beach Volleyball National Team (BSW 5 to 429)

LINDA BULL – Cricket National Team (BSW 6 to 429)

FATAMATA BINTA BAH – Beach Volleyball National Team (BSW 7 to 429)

BEST SPORTS MAN OF THE YEAR (BSM)

MUSTAPHA BUNDU – Footballer (Anderlecht/Belgium) (BSM 1 to 429)

AUGUSTUS KARGBO – Footballer (Reggiana/ Italy) (BSM 2 to 429)

MOHAMED BUYA TURAY – Footballer (CFFC/China) (BSM 3 to 429)

EDWARD GEORGE NGEGBA (CRICKET) (BSM 4 to 429)

ISHMAEL BANGURA – Volleyball National Team (BSM 5 to 429)

IBRAHIM JON KAMARA – Volleyball National Team (BSM 6 to 429)

JOHN KEISTER – EE Lions & Leone Stars Coach (BSM 7 to 429)

BEST SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (BSP)

CHRISTIAN DAUDA – Team Manager Leone Stars (BSP 1 to 429)

MAMOUD MACKIE – CEO and owner (BSP 2 to 429)

IDRIS KAMARA – CEO Marampa Stars (BSP 3 to 429)

UNISA DEEN KARGBO – President TegBall/Paralympic (BSP 4 to 429)

AHMED KHANOU – Former Minister of Sports (BSP 5 to 429)

BABADI KAMARA – Chairman BO Rangers FC (BSP 6 to 429)

ISHA JOHANSEN – SLFA President (BSP 7 to 429)

BEST SPORT CLUB OF THE YEAR (BSC)

BO RANGERS (BSC 1 to 429)

REAL MACK FC (BSC 2 to 429)

FC KALLON (BSC 3 to 429)

E.E LIONS (BSC 4 to 429)

KAMBOI EAGLES (BSC 5 to 429)

BEST PRINT SPORTS JOURNALIST (BPJ)

ALPHA BARRIE ALPHA – Night Watch (BPJ 1 to 429)

ALUSINE REHME WILSON – Northern Times/CAF Online (BPJ 2 to 429)

ALIE BITTAR – Football Sierra Leone.com(Online) (BPJ 3 to 429)

BERNARD TURAY – Awoko Newspaper (BPJ 4 to 429)

SAHR MORRIS JR- Concord Times Newspaper (BPJ 5 to 429)

BOCKARIE ALIEU – SALONE TIMES NEWSPAPER (BPJ 6 to 429)

BEST BROADCAST SPORTS JOURNALIST (BBJ)

HAWA DAUDA – News Watch Online TV/Mercury Radio (BBJ 1 to 429)

ALHAJI SUPA LAJ MANSARAY- AI Radio (BBJ 2 to 429)

RANSFORD MACCLEAN – AYV TV (BBJ 3 to 429)

MOHAMED ZICO BAH – FTN Television (BBJ 4 to 429)

MARTIN WUSHA CONTEH – CTN (BBJ 5 to 429)

PA ALIE SESAY – EAGLE RADIO (BBJ 6 to 429)

OTHER CATEGORY

BEST CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR (BCD)

CPO – H2O NIGHT CLUB (BCD 1 to 429)

BUSY – Oscar Night Club (BCD 2 to 429)

RAMPAGE – Freelance (BCD 3 to 429)

STEPPER – Freelance (BCD 4 to 429)

MOSE – Edge Night Club (BCD 5 to 429)

DJ YAZU – Faith in Star (BCD 6 to 429)

DJ FABULOUS – Kono (BCD 7 to 429)

DJ FOX – Scarlette (BCD 8 to 429)

SEE ME TONIGHT – Underground Freetown (BCD 9 to 429)

G BREAK – Palace-Bo (BCD 10 to 429)

BEST RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR (BRD)

KALLOX – Citizen Radio (BRD 1 to 429)

K-FLASH – Tumac Radio (BRD 2 to 429)

LAWVA – Radio Democracy (BRD 3 to 429)

FLEX – Kalleone Radio (BRD 4 to 429)

AELIAS – Kalleone Radio (BRD 5 to 429)

CROSS – Airadio (BRD 6 to 429)

BEST PHOTOGRAPHIC STUDIO (BPS)

NEX STUDIOS (BPS 1 to 429)

ZOOM STUDIO (BPS 2 to 429)

LIMELIGHT STUDIO (BPS 3 to 429)

INFINITY STUDIO (BPS 4 to 429)

SASIE PHOTO STUDIO (BPS 5 to 429)

VISION STUDIO (BPS 6 to 429)

PHOTOPEDIA STUDIO (BPS 7 to 429)

HANDSOME STUDIO (BPS 8 to 429)

BEST MALE MODELLING ACT OF THE YEAR (MMA)

KEN A. KAKAY – Mr. Sierra Leone International 2019 (MMA 1 to 429)

MOHAMED K-MILL KAMANOH – Mr. World Sierra Leone (MMA 2 to 429)

IBRAHIM ALTON MANSARAY – Mr. Africa Sierra Leone 2018 (MMA 3 to 429)

ALHAJI MANSARAY – Mr. Universiy Africa SL (MMA 4 to 429)

FLASCIOUS MANSARAY – Mr. Grand Sierra Leone (MMA 5 to 429)

DANIEL JUNIOR SESAY – Modelling Act (MMA 6 to 429)

VICTOR ONIE WILLIAMS – Modelling Act (MMA 7 to 429)

ENTERTAINMENT EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR (EEY)

ZAINAB SHERIFF – CEO Zeedzee Multimedia (EEY 1 to 429)

JUNIOR NAVO – CEO AYV Media Empire (EEY 2 to 429)

SHO COLE – CEO Cribs International (EEY 3 to 429)

ABDUL KANU – JMG (EEY 4 to 429)

WINISTINA TAYLOR – PRIME International Production (EEY 5 to 429)

QUANMALO TEJAN-KELLA – CEO Hejenah Entertainment (EEY 7 to 429)

AL-HASSAN HAFIZ BAKARR-KANU – CEO AudioFrica (EEY 8 to 429)

BEST ONLINE BLOGGER (BOP)

OHEMAA SALONE – Promo Queen Blog (BOP 1 to 429)

IBRAHIM SORIOUS SAMURA – Vertex Media Blog (BOP 2 to 429)

HAWANATU KONNEH – Hawanatu Konneh Blog (BOP 3 to 429)

MAGDALENE S. KONNEH – Mags Tribune Media Blog (BOP 4 to 429)

KAKA SANDY – Blog Salone (BOP 5 to 429)

AB THORONKA – SLE Promo Blog (BOP 6 to 429)

NAPPY BOY – 24 Hours Blog (BOP 7 to 429)

BELOSKING CEE BARRIE – Inside Salone Blog (BOP 8 to 429)

SANA JAY – Sana Jay Salone Blog (BOP 9 to 429)

MED FILIPO – Mugabe Academy Blog (BOP 10 to 429)

TOURISM BEST RATED HOTEL (TBRH)

RADISSON BLU HOTEL (TBRH 1 to 429)

BINTUMANI HOTEL (TBRH 2 to 429)

GOLDEN TULIP HOTEL (TBRH 3 to 429)

THE PLACE HOTEL (TBRH 4 to 429)

ATLANTIC HOTEL (TBRH 5 to 429)

SIERRA PALMS HOTEL (TBRH 6 to 429)

PEARL HOTEL (TBRH 7 to 429)

BEST ONLINE BLOG SITE (BOB)

WWW.THESIERRALEONETELEGRAPH.COM (BOB 1 TO 429)

WWW.SWITSALONE.COM (BOB 2 TO 429)

WWW.SNRADIO.NET (BOB 3 TO 429)

WWW.VERTEXMEDIA.COM (BOB 4 TO 429)

WWW.OFFICIALMAMASALONE.COM (BOB 5 TO 429)

WWW.FOOTBALLSIERRALEONE.NET (BOB 6 TO 429)

TOURISM FASHION HOUSE OF THE YEAR (TFH )

MADAM WOKIE (TFH 1 TO 429 )

IZELIA DESIGN & FASHION (TFH 2 TO 429 )

MOLIZ FASHION DESIGN (TFH 3 TO 429 )

YVONNE FASHION (TFH 4 TO 429 )

VIVID EMPORIUM DESIGNS (TFH 5 TO 429 )

UNITED AFRICA WEAR DESIGNS (TFH 6 TO 429 )

TOURISM BEST RATED RESTAURANT (BRY)

PEARL RESTAURANT & CAFÉ (BRY 1 TO 429 )

GIGIBONTA RESTAURANT (BRY 2 TO 429 )

CHICKEN TOWN (BRY 3 TO 429 )

BIG BITE SNACKS (BRY 4 TO 429 )

LOVETTA KITCHEN (BRY 5 TO 429 )

DELICIOUS HYPER (BRY 6 TO 429 )

SPINE RESTAURANT (BRY 7 TO 429 )

BEAUTY QUEEN OF THE YEAR (BQY)

BINTU KABBAH – Model & Fashion (BQY 1 TO 429 )

NAOMI KAY – Model & Fashion (BQY 2 TO 429 )

ENID JONES BOSTON – Miss Sierra Leone (BQY 3 TO 429 )

FANTA KUYATEH – Miss Heritage Sierra Leone (BQY 4 TO 429 )

MARIE ESTHER BANGURA- Miss Universe Sierra Leone (BQY 5 TO 429 )

HAJA TIDA KALLAY – Miss Tourism World Sierra Leone (BQY 6 TO 429 )

ALMA NANCY SESAY- Miss Earth Sierra Leone (BQY 7 TO 429 )

BEST CSR IN ENTERTAINMENT (BCI)

AFRICELL (BCI 1 TO 429 )

ORANGE (BCI 2 TO 429)

SIERRA LEONE COMMERCIAL BANK (BCI 3 TO 429 )

SIERRA LEONE BREWERY (BCI 4 TO 429 )

ROKEL BANK (BCI 5 TO 429 )

GT BANK (BCI 6 TO 429 )

CAPITOL FOODS (BCI 7 TO 429 )

