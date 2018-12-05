Top schools in Sierra Leone accused of exams malpractice

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 December 2018:
Thirty-five schools in Sierra Leone, including some of the top secondary schools in the country have been accused of examination malpractice by the region’s school examination body – the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).
Yesterday, the council issued a damning statement, titled: ‘Update On Schools Involved In 2018 Private WASSCE Examination Malpractice’, and it reads:
“The west Africa Examination Council (WAEC) and it’s Examiners are currently remarking and investigating some certain schools that were woefully involved in examination malpractice during and after the exam whiles marking were in progress.
“Others even used other answer booklets different from the council’s own. But, we discovered these things during marking because the booklets do not have our serial numbers and they are not usually signed by the supervisors.
“Supervisors usually sign the booklets before they are given to the candidates.
“As an examination body we are taking drastic action on all those schools that appeared on this list and also their results are going to be penalized, as we are fighting for good and quality education in Sierra Leone.
“Below are the schools that were involved:
1. FATIBU TECHNICAL SECONDARY SCHOOL F/T
2. TRINITY SECONDARY, SCHOOL, ALLEN TOWN
3. SERVICES, JUBA
4. VICTORY EVANGELISTIC MINISTRY SCHOOL, ALLEN TOWN
5. ST RAPHAEL
6. WAEC HALL
7. SYVANUS KOROMA SEC SCH MAKENI
8. AMADIOUS SEC SCH WATERLOO
9. KELLY’S SEC SCH HASTINGS
10. AGAPE SEC SCH GODERICH
10. METHODIST SEC SCH BO
11. DAVID ARNOLD HIGH SCHOOL
12. SAHID HIGH SCH WATERLOO
13. BAPTIST SEC SCH ALLEN TOWN
14. RURAL ACADEMY WATERLOO
15. ST HELENA SEC SCH F/T
16. ST FRANCIS SEC SCH MAKENI JSS AND SS
17. PRINCE OF WALES
18. IMAM SIDQUE SEC SCH
19. WELLINGTON MUSLIM ASSOCIATION (WMA)
20. ANNIE WASH MEMORIAL SEC SCH
21. UMC MAKENI
22. RUSSELL TECHNICAL TOMBO
23. LAURAL DOVE SEC SCH
24. ST EDWARDS
25. SEVENTIES DAYS ADVENTIST
26. St JOSEPH MAKENI
27. Sir WINSTON
28. TOMBO SECONDARY SCHOOL
29. WAR WOUNDED
30. BISHOP JOHNSON
31. BROWNDEL HIGH SCHOOL
32. St FRANCIS MAKENI
33. AHMADIYYA BO
34. FHM
35. SERVICES JUBA
