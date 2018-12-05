Top schools in Sierra Leone accused of exams malpractice

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 December 2018:

Thirty-five schools in Sierra Leone, including some of the top secondary schools in the country have been accused of examination malpractice by the region’s school examination body – the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

Yesterday, the council issued a damning statement, titled: ‘Update On Schools Involved In 2018 Private WASSCE Examination Malpractice’, and it reads:

“The west Africa Examination Council (WAEC) and it’s Examiners are currently remarking and investigating some certain schools that were woefully involved in examination malpractice during and after the exam whiles marking were in progress.

“Others even used other answer booklets different from the council’s own. But, we discovered these things during marking because the booklets do not have our serial numbers and they are not usually signed by the supervisors.

“Supervisors usually sign the booklets before they are given to the candidates.

“As an examination body we are taking drastic action on all those schools that appeared on this list and also their results are going to be penalized, as we are fighting for good and quality education in Sierra Leone.

“Below are the schools that were involved:

1. FATIBU TECHNICAL SECONDARY SCHOOL F/T

2. TRINITY SECONDARY, SCHOOL, ALLEN TOWN

3. SERVICES, JUBA

4. VICTORY EVANGELISTIC MINISTRY SCHOOL, ALLEN TOWN

5. ST RAPHAEL

6. WAEC HALL

7. SYVANUS KOROMA SEC SCH MAKENI

8. AMADIOUS SEC SCH WATERLOO

9. KELLY’S SEC SCH HASTINGS

10. AGAPE SEC SCH GODERICH

10. METHODIST SEC SCH BO

11. DAVID ARNOLD HIGH SCHOOL

12. SAHID HIGH SCH WATERLOO

13. BAPTIST SEC SCH ALLEN TOWN

14. RURAL ACADEMY WATERLOO

15. ST HELENA SEC SCH F/T

16. ST FRANCIS SEC SCH MAKENI JSS AND SS

17. PRINCE OF WALES

18. IMAM SIDQUE SEC SCH

19. WELLINGTON MUSLIM ASSOCIATION (WMA)

20. ANNIE WASH MEMORIAL SEC SCH

21. UMC MAKENI

22. RUSSELL TECHNICAL TOMBO

23. LAURAL DOVE SEC SCH

24. ST EDWARDS

25. SEVENTIES DAYS ADVENTIST

26. St JOSEPH MAKENI

27. Sir WINSTON

28. TOMBO SECONDARY SCHOOL

29. WAR WOUNDED

30. BISHOP JOHNSON

31. BROWNDEL HIGH SCHOOL

32. St FRANCIS MAKENI

33. AHMADIYYA BO

34. FHM

35. SERVICES JUBA

