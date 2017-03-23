Breaking News – Sierra Leone district of Bo under siege – one student dead

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 March 2017

There are unofficial reports of two students shot by police this afternoon at a student demonstration in the centre of Bo.

The students have been named as Mohammed Morlu and Augusta Sungai.

One of them is believed dead, and the other has been taken to hospital with serious injury.

Thirteen students are now believed to be detained at Lumley police station in the west of the capital Freetown; three detained at New England Ville Police Station; and five detained at Kenema Police station.

Some of the student leaders are reported to be meeting the president at State House for talks.

Reports from the southern district of Bo say that the town is today under siege.

Students from Njala University have taken to the streets in sympathy protest, after lecturers are denied payment of their salaries for several months by the government.

Eyewitnesses say that movement of people as well as normal business life have been disrupted in the city.

Students are demanding the reopening of classes, and have put up road blocks with burning tyres.

Students say that they are very angry to see that the president and his ruling APC can use tax payers and donor funds to finance the party’s youth wing convention in Makeni – running into Billions of Leones, but cannot find money to pay the salaries of poor, hard working lecturers.

A concerned citizen said today: “The silent torture of a helpless nation is now exploding into direct mindless killings of the oppressed.

“This is an unacceptable development that should have inevitable consequences for the culprits, be they high or low.

“Those who fire bullets to kill harmless civilians are as culpable as those who order the killings – sitting behind high walls. In the end they will all have to face up to the consequences of their desperation to maintain a system that feeds on innocent blood.”

BBC Umaru Fofanah is also reporting of shooting in Bo as police try to disperse the students.

The authorities have told journalists that students will be identified, arrested and charged to court.

But concerns are growing for the plight of those students that are peacefully protesting in accordance with their civil liberty and human rights.

The Sierra Leone Telegraph will bring you more on this later. In the meantime you can listen to the following recordings:

