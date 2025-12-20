Mayor Aki-Sawyerr inspires Africa’s future diplomats at Dream MUN 2025

FCC Communications: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 December 2025:

On Wednesday 17 December, Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, joined young people from across Africa at the Dream Model United Nations Conference 2025, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Freetown.

The conference brought together forward-thinking youth, actively engaged in diplomacy, leadership, and global problem-solving, whose energy and commitment to Africa’s future were deeply inspiring.

In her remarks, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr shared reflections with participants as future diplomats, emphasising that success is built on preparation and hard work.

She underscored the importance of integrity as non-negotiable, calling for zero tolerance for corruption, cheating, and dishonesty and highlighted perseverance as essential, noting that resilience often distinguishes ambition from achievement.

As a city, Freetown remains committed to supporting platforms that enable young people to participate meaningfully in governance and international discourse.

Initiatives such as Dream MUN are critical to nurturing the next generation of African leaders and investing in a more inclusive and sustainable future.