Ethnic architecture, constitutional scars, and Sierra Leone’s blueprint of failure

Oumar Farouk Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 March 2026:

In Sierra Leone, national troubles rarely make the headlines. They arrive as errands. A mother plans her morning around whether the tap will run. A student studies by phone torchlight, rationing battery life and hope.

A trader budgets for the “extra” fees—never receipted, always collected. A keke driver approaches the checkpoint already prepared for “booking.” A sick man counts not only symptoms but also connections—who to call, who might open a door that should not require a favour.

This is how failure becomes ordinary: not with a bang, but with a quiet national habit of endurance — “we dae manage.”

And yet the riddle remains: Sierra Leone’s most stubborn puzzle is not the absence of wealth. It is the persistence of deprivation amid abundance. We sit atop diamonds, gold, and iron ore; fertile land and fisheries; a strategic coastline; and a people of remarkable resilience—yet too many lives remain defined by scarcity.

Electricity that stays on feels like a miracle. Safe water is not a guarantee but a negotiation. Roads fail, schools arrive unevenly, hospitals strain, and dignified work is rare. Expectations are lowered so often that they begin to sound like wisdom.

Corruption is the explanation most people reach for—and it is devastating. It drains public resources, hollows out institutions, and teaches citizens to expect little from the state and even less from each other. Here, corruption is not an abstract moral failing; it is a daily tax on survival.

But corruption is not our deepest problem. Corruption is the visible rot; the deeper problem is the system that keeps it alive.

Sierra Leone’s politics has too often functioned as an ethnic and regional gatekeeping architecture: a quiet arrangement that turns public office into group property and citizenship into negotiable status.

When the state becomes a gate, politics becomes a scramble for keys. Government stops being a tool for building a common future and becomes a weapon for controlling access.

This is not an accusation against any community. Ordinary Sierra Leoneans disprove, daily, the myth that coexistence is our problem. People trade across lines, attend each other’s ceremonies, pray together, joke in Krio, and marry across regions.

The everyday nation often shows more unity than the political one. But once power enters the room, the temperature changes. Appointments begin to look like ethnic rewards. Contracts are defended as entitlements. Development is pulled by political gravity rather than national need.

A dangerous logic hardens: if my group lacks power, it risks exclusion—so my group must capture power at all costs. And when opportunity is organized around identity, competence becomes optional.

Institutions stop selecting the best and start selecting the nearest. The public service grows crowded with loyalty and starved of performance. Policy becomes symbolism rather than strategy: projects are built where they flatter rather than where they matter. Procurement becomes patronage. Regulation becomes selective. Justice becomes negotiable. Even the language of public life warps: critique becomes “attack,” accountability becomes “persecution,” and competence becomes “disloyalty.”

Elections begin to resemble an ethnic census, and citizenship starts to feel conditional.

The damage does not stop at ministries; it reaches the constitution—the very document meant to rise above region and tribe. In Sierra Leone, constitutional changes are often read less as democratic refinement than as political engineering: adjustments shaped by strongholds, leverage, and survival.

When rules look pre-rigged, capturing the gate becomes rational—even for citizens who privately know better. That is how bad incentives turn decent people into participants: not because they love corruption, but because they fear exclusion. Reform then becomes suspect. Every anti-corruption campaign is filtered through the old question: whose turn is it?

Over time, citizens stop seeing government as a service provider and begin treating it as a prize. Elections become existential contests because the winner controls the gate. When a nation normalizes turn-by-turn governance—your time, my time—the state ceases to be a shared project and becomes a rotating feast. In a rotating feast, nobody builds the kitchen.

Nobody plants crop that takes years to mature. Improvisation becomes infrastructure; survival becomes design.

The cycle is familiar: identity-first appointments enable captured procurement; captured procurement weakens oversight; weak oversight rewards impunity; impunity collapses services; collapsed services deepen cynicism; cynicism hardens ethnic fear; and fear pushes voters back toward identity-first politics. New slogans appear, but the incentives remain. Representation becomes a cover story for capture.

Nowhere is this clearer than in the nation’s audit culture. Year after year, audit reports document recurring failures—unsupported payments, unretired imprests—only to disappear into the national filing cabinet of fatigue. Queries are raised; consequences are delayed.

When this becomes routine, citizens learn the wrong lesson: public money is elastic, accountability is negotiable, and the state is not a covenant but a marketplace. In a healthy republic, audits act like an immune system; in ours, unresolved findings risk normalizing impunity.

Gatekeeping also weakens Sierra Leone’s bargaining power. When skilled citizens are pushed aside, state capacity suffers. A government that chooses personnel based on loyalty loses the authority to regulate.

A nation that mistrusts itself negotiates poorly. Into that weakness step stronger actors—foreign and domestic—who secure advantageous terms and extract value. A divided country bargains from desperation; a disciplined state bargains from strength. This is one way a resource-rich nation becomes a rentable one.

So, what is to be done?

Not another hotel conference where speeches evaporate. Sierra Leone needs a bottom-up civic dialogue that begins where the nation actually lives—chiefdoms and districts, youth groups and women’s associations, trade unions, faith communities, classrooms, market stalls, ataya bases, and the diaspora.

But dialogue without enforcement becomes therapy, not reform. The incentives that make division profitable—and corruption survivable—must change.

If gatekeeping is an architecture of failure, reform must be architectural: rules that reward merit, protect equal citizenship, and make theft politically expensive. And if Sierra Leone is to be saved, it will not be saved by those who profit from the gate. It will be saved by those who have lived under it and are tired of paying its toll: the youth.

Young people are the country’s largest constituency, yet too often they are treated as raw material for other people’s ambitions—mobilized at election time, abandoned at governance time; recruited for noise, not invited for nation-building.

The youth must become something more dangerous to bad leadership than protest: organized refusal. Refusal to be hired as ethnic foot soldiers. Refusal to trade citizenship for crumbs. Refusal to chant division while audit queries pile up like unpaid moral debts. Refusal to accept “turn-by-turn” as the philosophy of a generation that deserves a country, not a camp.

Begin with one unshakeable principle: no Sierra Leonean is a guest in Sierra Leone. The question is whether the youth will accept guesthood—or insist, with discipline and courage, on building a state that finally acts as if it belongs to all of us.