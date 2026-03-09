Global youth environmental prize reopens to find the rising young voices in global conservation

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 09 March 2026

The Iris Prize, a global award supporting young environmental leaders with funding, expert mentorship and bespoke skills-building opportunities, has opened its applications for 2026.

Now in its fifth year, the Prize (a key pillar of The Iris Project) exists to move resources, trust and visibility towards young people leading ambitious work in their communities around the world to protect and restore nature, and the rights of those working to defend it.

Most youth-led climate work continues without adequate funding, legitimacy, or protection. Young leaders, particularly in the Global South, receive just 0.96% of global climate funding.

The Iris Prize is a proven and unique funding model which is flexible, trust‑based, and designed to adapt to each project’s needs for long term support.

The prize is shaped by young people with lived experience of climate and nature breakdown. In 2026, three winners and six runners-up will receive grants ranging from $1,500 to $15,000.

Previous winners’ work includes tackling air quality in Mongolia, wildlife protection of Dugongs in the Philippines, and river restoration in Mexico. These projects are demonstrating the impact of bespoke support that can help move grassroots projects to wider platforms for global systems change.

The prize is open to projects led by young people aged 14 to 24 worldwide, prioritising those in the Global South.

The Iris Prize is committed to addressing the funding and thematic gaps in conservation, ensuring the funding can reach those regions and issues where it will have the most significant impact.

Millie Edwards, Director at The Iris Project, adds: “Young people in some of the most climate‑exposed regions of the world are already leading powerful, locally rooted solutions, but they are still being systematically underfunded and overlooked.

“This year, we’re placing particular emphasis on the Pacific, alongside expanded outreach across parts of Asia, Africa and Latin America, to help ensure resources reach youth leaders who are on the frontlines of climate and nature breakdown. The Iris Prize exists to move trust,

funding and visibility to young people who are already doing the work, and to support them to lead on their own terms.”

Of particular interest are projects that cover:

Oceans & Coastal Restoration – restoring and protecting marine and coastal ecosystems

Climate Justice & Equity – initiatives that centre justice, inclusion and fairness in climate action

Sustainable Food Systems & the Future of Food – innovative, regenerative approaches to food production and distribution

Art, Culture & Climate – creative approaches that use art and culture as tools for environmental change

Wildlife Conservation & Co‑existence – protecting wildlife while supporting local communities

Regenerative Farming & Soil Health – nature‑positive land‑use approaches that restore ecosystems and livelihoods

Since its inception in 2022, The Iris Prize has directed £746,537.47 toward youth-led environmental work – through grants, capacity-building support, and mentorship – supporting 28 projects across 20 countries and engaging a global network of Youth Advisors.

Previous winners of the award have ranged from a wide variety of innovative and exciting projects. Last year’s winners included Breathe Mongolia, Viaje Al Microcosmos (Mexico), Project Lawud (Phillipines).

By combining flexible funding with long‑term, relational support, The Iris Prize aims to function not only as a grant programme, but as a live case study for funders seeking more effective ways to support youth‑led climate and nature work.

Christian Dave Agregado, one of 2025’s winners as part of the Project Lawd team, said of the awards:

“Being part of The Iris Prize has changed the way we see ourselves and the project’s work. Before the programme, we often felt isolated in this fight and unsure how to navigate the systems that shape environmental decisions. The support from the Iris team and the other winners has provided confidence and clarity in our mission.

“We’ve grown as leaders, built real connections, and learned how to approach funding and decision‑makers with purpose. Those shifts are proof that when young people are backed properly, we don’t just grow our projects, we grow our power to make change.”

The judging panel this year will include Desmond Alugnoa and Sam Bengechib as judges this year, bringing their experience as youth leaders and previous Iris Prize awardees to the process.