The Africa Report unveils the 2026 ranking of the Top 500 African companies, marked by a historic performance

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 09 March 2026:

The Africa Report publishes the 27th edition of its exclusive ranking of the 500 largest African companies (excluding the financial sector). This new edition highlights a historic performance: never before has the combined revenue of Africa’s leading companies reached such a level.

With $782.8 billion in cumulative revenue, the 2026 Top 500 records a 6.2% increase compared to the previous edition, offsetting the decline observed in 2025 (-3.1%) and significantly surpassing the previous record set in 2022 ($759.6 billion).

Momentum driven by growth and currency stabilization

The ranking is based on 2024 fiscal year results (and up to June 2025 for the 104 companies with offset fiscal years), offering a forward-looking view of nearly a year and a half of African economic activity. This exceptional performance can be explained by several structural factors:

Accelerating continental growth in a more subdued global environment:

Sub-Saharan Africa: +4.1% according to the IMF (+5.1% excluding Nigeria and South Africa), compared to 1.8% for advanced economies.

Other notable performances: Rwanda (8.9%), Ethiopia (8.1%), DRC (6.5%).

Strong performance of certain commodities:

Gold, up 23% on average in 2024 ($2,388/ounce), and copper, up 8% ($9,142/ton), driving mining giants upward.

Stabilization of African currencies in 2025 following sharp declines in 2024 (naira -40%, Egyptian pound -41%, cedi -19%). More than 90 companies are already reflecting this positive effect in their financial statements. The CFA zone, less exposed to currency turmoil, is gaining ground in the ranking.

Evolving sectoral and geographic balances

The energy sector remains the leading contributor to the Top 500 (27% of total value), followed by the mining sector (14%, up). The Top 4 remains unchanged, with Sonatrach retaining first place, Nigeria’s NNPC firmly in second position, and VIVO Energy Group and ESKOM ranking third and fourth respectively. The 2026 ranking also marks the strong comeback of Libya’s national oil company NOC (absent for many years due to lack of data), which ranks fifth with more than $18 billion in revenue.

South Africa confirms its structural weight: its companies account for nearly 40% of the ranking’s total value, stabilizing after losing ground each year for the past five years.

Many groups are posting significant gains, illustrating the adaptability and resilience of major African companies in an economic environment still marked by monetary and geopolitical tensions.

Dangote Industries: an expected impact in the next edition

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) does not appear in the 2026 ranking due to insufficiently reliable consolidated data. However, the ramp-up of the Lekki refinery, which reached full capacity in early 2026, could significantly reshape the hierarchy as early as the next edition.

With estimated potential revenue of around $50 billion, Dangote Industries could become one of the continent’s leading groups and strongly contribute to the growth of the Top 500 in 2027. To date, no other unranked company displays such magnitude.

Strengthened data work

This record performance also reflects the in-depth work carried out by The Africa Report and Jeune Afrique’s data teams, who continue to map Africa’s economic landscape (more than 1,500 companies assessed), both public and private, in order to improve coverage and the reliability of financial data, including when such data is not voluntarily published.

Nearly half of the ranking shows significant changes, reflecting an African economic landscape in constant transformation.

Finally, according to Julien Wagner, Director of Special Content, Partnerships and Media Diversification: “This 2026 edition shows one very clear thing: the narrative about Africa is often lagging behind the reality of African companies.

“While discussions still focus on risk and instability, our data document a thriving private sector, from north to south and east to west, breaking records, investing, exporting, and gaining market share – even in a turbulent monetary and geopolitical environment. The Top 500 is not just a ranking; it is a working tool to understand where value and economic influence are truly being created across the continent.”

Full report available here.