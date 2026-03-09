Millions of people across the world celebrating Commonwealth Day

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 09 March 2026:

Commonwealth Day is being celebrated across the world today, 9th of March 2026, with people taking part in cultural events, school activities and faith-based services in the 56 member countries.

Observed annually on the second Monday in March since 1977, the day brings together people from across the Commonwealth, representing nearly a third of the world’s population, in a shared moment of reflection and celebration.

This year’s theme, ‘Unlocking opportunities together for a prosperous Commonwealth’, focuses on how countries and communities can work together to improve people’s lives – from creating decent jobs to expanding access to quality education.

Celebrations will take many forms. From Samoa to Saint Lucia, and in diaspora communities worldwide, people will mark the day in unique ways rooted in local traditions, including memorial services, festivals and street parades.

In Antigua and Barbuda, cultural performances and children’s choirs will mark the occasion. Several councils across the United Kingdom will hold flag-raising ceremonies.

In Tonga, schoolchildren will gather for special readings. Malawi will host a health-focused event, while in Maldives, a social media campaign will spotlight the role of women in development.

In his message for Commonwealth Day, His Majesty King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth, said: “We join together on this Commonwealth Day at a time of great challenge and great possibility. Across our world, communities and nations face the increasing pressures of conflict, climate change and rapid transformation. Yet it is often in such testing moments that the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth is most clearly revealed.”

He added: “Working together, we can ensure that the Commonwealth continues to stand as a force for good – grounded in community, committed to the kind of restorative sustainability that has a return on investment, enriched by culture, steadfast in its care for our planet, and united in friendship and in the service of its people.”

Commonwealth Day Service

The King, along with members of the Royal Family, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, leaders, Commonwealth foreign affairs ministers, dignitaries and hundreds of young people, will attend a traditional multi-faith Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London.

The service, hosted by the Royal Commonwealth Society, will bring this year’s theme to life through music, dance and readings from artists from around the Commonwealth.

In her first Commonwealth Day message, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Hon Shirley Botchwey, said: “Commonwealth Day is both a celebration and a promise. I hope that this Commonwealth Day, each of us can share in a celebration of enduring bonds across oceans and generations and renew our promise that – despite the uncertainty of our times – we choose cooperation over division, dialogue over discord, and partnership over isolation.

“When we do, we do more than navigate change. Together, we shape a future worthy of our shared values and all our people.”

Together with Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the Secretary-General will also host a reception in London for Commonwealth foreign ministers, high commissioners, partners, youth leaders and civil society representatives.

In recent years, Commonwealth Day has grown from a single-day observance to a full week of celebrations.

From 9 to 13 March 2026, the Commonwealth Investment Network Summit will be held in London, where innovators from the Caribbean and Pacific will present scalable projects to investors and policymakers.

The Commonwealth Day Message from His Majesty The King, Head of the Commonwealth

The Commonwealth Day Message from Hon Shirley Botchwey, Commonwealth Secretary-General