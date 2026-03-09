Manifesto for a new Sierra Leone: All Peoples Alliance Movement (APAM)

Dr Alpha Grace Bangourah (PhD): Sierra Leone Telegraph: 09 March 2026:
Sierra Leone stands at a defining moment. For generations, our land has carried immense wealth — rutile, diamonds, bauxite, gold, and now rare earth elements. Yet our people continue to face poverty, unemployment, environmental degradation, and limited opportunities.
We ask the question that every Sierra Leonean knows in their heart:
How can a land so rich leave its people so poor?
The All Peoples Alliance Movement rises to answer this question with courage, clarity, and conviction.
African wisdom teaches: “Until the lion tells his story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.”
It is time for Sierra Leone to tell its own story — and shape its own destiny.
OUR VISION: A NATION BUILT ON DIGNITY, JUSTICE & POSSIBILITY
We envision a Sierra Leone where:
- every child has access to quality education
- every community has clean water, electricity, and healthcare
- every worker earns a dignified living
- every region participates in national prosperity
- every citizen feels protected, valued, and heard
- every natural resource benefits the nation first
This is not a dream. It is a responsibility.
African wisdom reminds us: “A tree cannot stand without its roots.” Our roots are our people — and they must be nourished.
OUR GUIDING PRINCIPLES
Unity Above Division: We reject tribalism, political violence, and exclusion. We believe in one Sierra Leone, one people, one destiny.
Accountability in Leadership: Power must serve the people — not the other way around.
Transparency in Governance: Contracts, revenues, and public decisions must be open to scrutiny.
Protection of Our Land & Environment: We cannot build a future on poisoned soil or polluted rivers.
Opportunity for Every Generation: Youth must be at the center of national development.
Gender Equality & Protection of Women: A nation cannot rise when half its population is held back.
Science, Innovation & Climate Resilience: We embrace modern knowledge while honoring ancestral wisdom.
OUR NATIONAL PRIORITIES
Transforming Natural Resources into National Wealth: For 60 years, minerals have left the ground without lifting the nation. This must end.
APAM will champion:
- transparent mining contracts
- national participation in processing and value‑addition
- community development agreements that are enforceable
- environmental restoration guided by science
- REE/HREE governance that protects future generations
African wisdom warns: “If you close your eyes to facts, you will learn through accidents.”
We choose knowledge, not accidents:
Building a Climate‑Resilient Sierra Leone – We face rising seas, unpredictable rains, deforestation, and soil erosion. APAM will promote:
- reforestation and land restoration
- climate‑smart agriculture
- renewable energy expansion
- disaster‑preparedness systems
- scientific research and environmental monitoring
The earth is not ours; it is a treasure we hold in trust for our children.
Empowering Youth & Women
APAM will invest in:
- technical and vocational training
- digital skills, AI, robotics, and green technologies
- entrepreneurship and innovation hubs
- leadership programs for young women and men
A nation that ignores its youth prepares its own decline.
Strengthening Institutions & Rule of Law
We will advocate for:
- independent anti‑corruption bodies
- judicial reform
- community policing
- protection of journalists and whistleblowers
Justice is the foundation of peace.
Building a People‑Centered Economy
We believe in:
- supporting local businesses
- promoting agriculture and food security
- improving infrastructure
- expanding regional trade
- ensuring fair wages and labor rights
Prosperity must be shared, not concentrated.
OUR SPIRIT: A MOVEMENT OF HOPE, NOT FEAR
APAM is not a political party. It is a national awakening. A collective movement of citizens who believe Sierra Leone can rise — not through division, but through unity; not through extraction, but through transformation. African wisdom says: “When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion.” Together, we are stronger than any challenge.
OUR PROMISE: TO BUILD A BETTER TOMORROW
We commit to:
- listening to the people
- defending the vulnerable
- protecting the environment
- promoting justice
- inspiring national pride
- building a Sierra Leone where every citizen can thrive
This is our promise. This is our mission. This is our moment.
TOGETHER, WE RISE
All Peoples Alliance Movement : For a just, united, and prosperous Sierra Leone.
About the author
Dr Alpha Grace Bangourah is the founder and leader of the All Peoples Alliance Movement (APAM)
