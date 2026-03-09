Manifesto for a new Sierra Leone: All Peoples Alliance Movement (APAM)

March 9, 2026 Abdul Rashid Thomas Politics & Law 0

Dr Alpha Grace Bangourah (PhD): Sierra Leone Telegraph: 09 March 2026:

Sierra Leone stands at a defining moment. For generations, our land has carried immense wealth — rutile, diamonds, bauxite, gold, and now rare earth elements. Yet our people continue to face poverty, unemployment, environmental degradation, and limited opportunities.

We ask the question that every Sierra Leonean knows in their heart:

How can a land so rich leave its people so poor?

The All Peoples Alliance Movement rises to answer this question with courage, clarity, and conviction.

African wisdom teaches: “Until the lion tells his story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.”

It is time for Sierra Leone to tell its own story — and shape its own destiny.

OUR VISION: A NATION BUILT ON DIGNITY, JUSTICE & POSSIBILITY

We envision a Sierra Leone where:

  • every child has access to quality education
  • every community has clean water, electricity, and healthcare
  • every worker earns a dignified living
  • every region participates in national prosperity
  • every citizen feels protected, valued, and heard
  • every natural resource benefits the nation first

This is not a dream. It is a responsibility.

African wisdom reminds us: “A tree cannot stand without its roots.” Our roots are our people — and they must be nourished.

OUR GUIDING PRINCIPLES

Unity Above Division: We reject tribalism, political violence, and exclusion. We believe in one Sierra Leone, one people, one destiny.

Accountability in Leadership: Power must serve the people — not the other way around.

Transparency in Governance: Contracts, revenues, and public decisions must be open to scrutiny.

Protection of Our Land & Environment: We cannot build a future on poisoned soil or polluted rivers.

Opportunity for Every Generation: Youth must be at the center of national development.

Gender Equality & Protection of Women: A nation cannot rise when half its population is held back.

Science, Innovation & Climate Resilience: We embrace modern knowledge while honoring ancestral wisdom.

OUR NATIONAL PRIORITIES

Transforming Natural Resources into National Wealth: For 60 years, minerals have left the ground without lifting the nation. This must end.

APAM will champion:

  • transparent mining contracts
  • national participation in processing and value‑addition
  • community development agreements that are enforceable
  • environmental restoration guided by science
  • REE/HREE governance that protects future generations

African wisdom warns: “If you close your eyes to facts, you will learn through accidents.”

We choose knowledge, not accidents:

Building a Climate‑Resilient Sierra Leone – We face rising seas, unpredictable rains, deforestation, and soil erosion. APAM will promote:

  • reforestation and land restoration
  • climate‑smart agriculture
  • renewable energy expansion
  • disaster‑preparedness systems
  • scientific research and environmental monitoring

The earth is not ours; it is a treasure we hold in trust for our children.

 Empowering Youth & Women

APAM will invest in:

  • technical and vocational training
  • digital skills, AI, robotics, and green technologies
  • entrepreneurship and innovation hubs
  • leadership programs for young women and men

A nation that ignores its youth prepares its own decline.

Strengthening Institutions & Rule of Law

We will advocate for:

  • independent anti‑corruption bodies
  • judicial reform
  • community policing
  • protection of journalists and whistleblowers

Justice is the foundation of peace.

Building a People‑Centered Economy

We believe in:

  • supporting local businesses
  • promoting agriculture and food security
  • improving infrastructure
  • expanding regional trade
  • ensuring fair wages and labor rights

Prosperity must be shared, not concentrated.

OUR SPIRIT: A MOVEMENT OF HOPE, NOT FEAR

APAM is not a political party. It is a national awakening. A collective movement of citizens who believe Sierra Leone can rise — not through division, but through unity; not through extraction, but through transformation. African wisdom says: “When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion.” Together, we are stronger than any challenge.

OUR PROMISE: TO BUILD A BETTER TOMORROW

We commit to:

  • listening to the people
  • defending the vulnerable
  • protecting the environment
  • promoting justice
  • inspiring national pride
  • building a Sierra Leone where every citizen can thrive

This is our promise. This is our mission. This is our moment.

TOGETHER, WE RISE

All Peoples Alliance Movement : For a just, united, and prosperous Sierra Leone.

About the author

Dr Alpha Grace Bangourah is the founder and leader of the All Peoples Alliance Movement (APAM)

Be the first to comment

Tell us what you think

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.