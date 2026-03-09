Manifesto for a new Sierra Leone: All Peoples Alliance Movement (APAM)

Dr Alpha Grace Bangourah (PhD): Sierra Leone Telegraph: 09 March 2026:

Sierra Leone stands at a defining moment. For generations, our land has carried immense wealth — rutile, diamonds, bauxite, gold, and now rare earth elements. Yet our people continue to face poverty, unemployment, environmental degradation, and limited opportunities.

We ask the question that every Sierra Leonean knows in their heart:

How can a land so rich leave its people so poor?

The All Peoples Alliance Movement rises to answer this question with courage, clarity, and conviction.

African wisdom teaches: “Until the lion tells his story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.”

It is time for Sierra Leone to tell its own story — and shape its own destiny.

OUR VISION: A NATION BUILT ON DIGNITY, JUSTICE & POSSIBILITY

We envision a Sierra Leone where:

every child has access to quality education

every community has clean water, electricity, and healthcare

every worker earns a dignified living

every region participates in national prosperity

every citizen feels protected, valued, and heard

every natural resource benefits the nation first

This is not a dream. It is a responsibility.

African wisdom reminds us: “A tree cannot stand without its roots.” Our roots are our people — and they must be nourished.

OUR GUIDING PRINCIPLES

Unity Above Division: We reject tribalism, political violence, and exclusion. We believe in one Sierra Leone, one people, one destiny.

Accountability in Leadership: Power must serve the people — not the other way around.

Transparency in Governance: Contracts, revenues, and public decisions must be open to scrutiny.

Protection of Our Land & Environment: We cannot build a future on poisoned soil or polluted rivers.

Opportunity for Every Generation: Youth must be at the center of national development.

Gender Equality & Protection of Women: A nation cannot rise when half its population is held back.

Science, Innovation & Climate Resilience: We embrace modern knowledge while honoring ancestral wisdom.

OUR NATIONAL PRIORITIES

Transforming Natural Resources into National Wealth: For 60 years, minerals have left the ground without lifting the nation. This must end.

APAM will champion:

transparent mining contracts

national participation in processing and value‑addition

community development agreements that are enforceable

environmental restoration guided by science

REE/HREE governance that protects future generations

African wisdom warns: “If you close your eyes to facts, you will learn through accidents.”

We choose knowledge, not accidents:

Building a Climate‑Resilient Sierra Leone – We face rising seas, unpredictable rains, deforestation, and soil erosion. APAM will promote:

reforestation and land restoration

climate‑smart agriculture

renewable energy expansion

disaster‑preparedness systems

scientific research and environmental monitoring

The earth is not ours; it is a treasure we hold in trust for our children.

Empowering Youth & Women

APAM will invest in:

technical and vocational training

digital skills, AI, robotics, and green technologies

entrepreneurship and innovation hubs

leadership programs for young women and men

A nation that ignores its youth prepares its own decline.

Strengthening Institutions & Rule of Law

We will advocate for:

independent anti‑corruption bodies

judicial reform

community policing

protection of journalists and whistleblowers

Justice is the foundation of peace.

Building a People‑Centered Economy

We believe in:

supporting local businesses

promoting agriculture and food security

improving infrastructure

expanding regional trade

ensuring fair wages and labor rights

Prosperity must be shared, not concentrated.

OUR SPIRIT: A MOVEMENT OF HOPE, NOT FEAR

APAM is not a political party. It is a national awakening. A collective movement of citizens who believe Sierra Leone can rise — not through division, but through unity; not through extraction, but through transformation. African wisdom says: “When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion.” Together, we are stronger than any challenge.

OUR PROMISE: TO BUILD A BETTER TOMORROW

We commit to:

listening to the people

defending the vulnerable

protecting the environment

promoting justice

inspiring national pride

building a Sierra Leone where every citizen can thrive

This is our promise. This is our mission. This is our moment.

TOGETHER, WE RISE

All Peoples Alliance Movement : For a just, united, and prosperous Sierra Leone.

About the author

Dr Alpha Grace Bangourah is the founder and leader of the All Peoples Alliance Movement (APAM)