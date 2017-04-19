Heavy rains and storm hit Mile 91 community of Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 April 2017

At about 6pm yesterday, Tuesday, 18th April 2017, heavy rains and storm struck the community of Mile 91 in the Yoni Chiefdom of Tonkolili district. More than 100 buildings and structures, including houses and schools were destroyed. The roofs of the two Ahmadiyya Muslim schools in the community and the SLMB primary school were also blown away.

Several women, children and other vulnerable citizens have been seriously affected by the storm and the trail of damages left behind.

An Impact Assessment Team comprising of the Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs in Tonkolili, Office of National Security (ONS) and the UN WFP are now on the ground assessing the impact of the storm and providing initial relief.

The Head of MSWGCA in the Tonkolili District – Alhaji Sheriff, expressed appreciation “for the support of their mentor and Minister – Dr. Sylvia Blyden for providing the MSWGCA team here in Tonkolili District with the inspiration to always know that we must be first responders.

“This has now laid a solid foundation for us to be amongst the first responders to zoom in when disaster strikes and work as a team with other agencies including the Police and ONS in achieving the President’s Agenda in the social welfare and service delivery sector.”

The Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs is calling for assistance and support, especially from Sierra Leoneans abroad to help victims rebuild their lives.

To provide support or assistance to victims, you may contact the MSWGCA Office in Tonkolili on: +232-79-633343 for onward transmission to the Mile-91 Disaster Relief Coordination Team.

