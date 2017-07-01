The battle of the titans in Kychom Northern Sierra Leone

Dr Columba Blango

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 July 2017

The results of yesterday’s local council election in Kychom saw the APC lose an election in the North for the first time in nine years. The election was a battle of the titans for supremacy at several levels, and it also answered several questions.

The Independent candidate – Ibrahim Kamara, won the bye-election in ward 139, Constituency 42 in the Samu Chiefdom, the birth place of Alhaji Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella.

The people of Samu rejected SLPP due to the continuous disrespect shown to their favorite son, and opted for an independent candidacy. As a man of the people, KKY respected his people’s decision.

The APC threw everything at this election including their titans – two APC presidential aspirants Alimamy Petito Koroma and Dr. Sam Sesay, the APC Secretary General – Osman Yansanneh, the Chief of Staff to the President, and the interloper – Robin Falley who is the deputy Secretary General of the APC and parliamentarian for Kailahun – who was permanently camped in Kychom for one week.

In fact, it is alleged that Alimamy Petito Koroma appointed himself as one of the polling agents in Balansera. The APC team was also backed by a full contingent of police, 20 vehicles, and lots of cash.

This is the first defeat of APC in any election – at any level in the Northern province in nine and half years. Ibrahim Kamara won with 881 votes, Mr. Mohammed Kanu of APC had 871 votes and Mr. Alusine Mansaray of ADP had 27 votes.

The Paoparistas have downplayed the victory by saying the Independent candidate only received about 50% of the votes.

In fact, that is exactly our reason for supporting a new vision and the candidacy of any one with national appeal – i.e. one who can score well across the country and does not need a “straight-line” 80% from one ethno-regional location.

This victory over APC and ADP is important for many other reasons too.

In one move KKY may have answered all his harshest critics. Yes, he has a base in the North and in his chiefdom.

Yes, he has done what his brother Foday could not do in 20 years. Yes, he knows local politics or he is a fast learner.

He has also proven that beyond academic credentials, he is cunning and tactical enough to defeat APC’s best operators.

Yes, he also beat Alpha Timbo – two-to-one in February this year in their delegate contest. As some of us who know KKY since school days at CKC have warned, never under-estimate this man.

Finally, KKY has answered the nymphs JJ Blood and Prince Harding. Indeed, KKY was not at the press conference on Wednesday because he went to all the villages to mobilize his people against APC for this great victory.

Low minds like JJ prefer subterfuge and fake popularity to win contests. We in the KKY Movement win by superior intellect and strategic planning.

