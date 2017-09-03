Sierra Leone Children’s Forum Network delivers psycho-social therapy to child victims of the Freetown mudslides

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 September 2017

Members of the Children’s Forum Network (CFN) known as the Children’s Parliament for all Children in Sierra Leone were at the Don Bosco orphanage foundation in Freetown yesterday, Saturday 2nd September, 2017, where they carried out work to help children worst affected by the recent mudslides and flooding, cope with the crisis, through psychotherapy and counselling.

After the conclusion of what they describe as a successful Annual General Meeting in Kamakwie, Karena District last week, the National Executive members of the Network has decided to step up its support for those affected children.

In addition to offering psychotherapy, they donated various gifts to the children at the Don Bosco Orphanage Foundation, including food and non-food items.

The group was joined in raising the spirits of the children by famous local musical entertainers, such as Steady Bongo who performed songs of hope and joy, to the delight of the child flood victims.

The Network extends its thanks to the Moseray Fadika Trust Fund, for its financial support towards Saturday’s event at the Don Bosco Orphanage Foundation.

The executive committee of the Network says: “We undertake these activities, because we see them as a pathway towards achieving our overall goal of ensuring child welfare and development in Sierra Leone.”

On August 14th 2017, a mudslide and flooding disaster took place in various parts of Freetown, during which a large number of children were affected, and over 100 children lost their lives.

Many of those children that survived the disaster, have lost their parents. They are now left orphaned, and have been placed by the government at various orphanages across the city.

The CFN Network is hoping that these terrible tragedies that have affected those children will not stop them from realizing their potential, so that they can live to become responsible citizens of Sierra Leone.

“We want to encourage all our children colleagues at various orphanages, that there is still hope beyond tragedy and that they will surely make it in life. Let them just believe that the Almighty God is always there for them,” says the executive committee of CFN.

“We plan to continue serving our affected colleague children as the days go by. We will continue to keep the public informed. To contact CFN, please do so through the Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs as it is our supervising ministry.”

Editor’s Note

kindly donate to our Freetown Flood Disaster Emergency Appeal. We’re raising £50000 to help victims of the massive flooding in Freetown, Sierra Leone, which took the lives of over one thousand people, with thousands now homeless.

Please go to our JustGiving Crowdfunding Page and help make it happen:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/freetownflooddisasteremergencyappeal?utm_id=2&utm_term=RP2Xbe26B

