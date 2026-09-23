President of Kenya convenes committee to advance Africa’s common position ahead of 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Antalya

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 September 2026:

Yesterday, at the Permanent Observer Mission of the African Union to the United Nations in New York, and on the margins of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Coordinator of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), convened the Committee to advance Africa’s common position ahead of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, and to lay the groundwork for COP32, to be hosted by Ethiopia in 2027.

In his remarks, President Ruto underscored that Africa’s climate agenda must now move decisively from commitments to implementation. He called for a renewed focus on climate finance, adaptation, resilience, renewable energy, clean cooking and climate-positive growth, stressing that Africa must help close the widening gap between global climate pledges and delivery.

He highlighted the need to translate the commitments on adaptation finance into a credible pathway for implementation, noting that Africa’s development and climate priorities are inseparable.

He further emphasised the importance of mobilising investment to unlock Africa’s vast potential in renewable energy, green industrialisation, sustainable infrastructure and resilient economies.

President Ruto reaffirmed the strategic importance of the Nairobi and Addis Ababa Climate Declarations and the vision of positioning climate action as an opportunity for investment, economic transformation, job creation and sustainable development.

He called for a strong and coordinated African voice at COP31, with a clear trajectory towards an African COP32 centred on adaptation, implementation, investment and climate-positive growth.

In his intervention, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission, stressed that Africa continues to bear a disproportionate share of the impacts of climate change despite its historically limited contribution to global emissions.

He reaffirmed that Africa’s climate action must remain anchored in equity, climate justice and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

The Chairperson underscored Africa’s priorities ahead of COP31: significantly enhanced and accessible adaptation finance; effective support for addressing loss and damage; access to technology and capacity building; and just transition arrangements that expand access to affordable energy, create decent employment opportunities for African youth and women, and strengthen community resilience.

Chairperson Youssouf highlighted the practical actions already being advanced by AU Member States, including regional power integration, renewable energy, clean cooking and climate-resilient agriculture.

He emphasised that ambition must be matched by the means of implementation, including accessible, affordable and predictable climate finance, while avoiding the exacerbation of Africa’s debt vulnerabilities.

Looking ahead to COP32 in Ethiopia, the Chairperson reaffirmed the AU’s Commission’s commitment to working closely with Ethiopia, AU Member States and partners to advance a unified African agenda and ensure that the continent’s priorities, experiences and solutions are firmly reflected in global climate action.

The meeting also heard from Mr. Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC, who reaffirmed the readiness of the UN Climate Change Secretariat to support African countries in advancing their priorities from COP31 in Antalya towards COP32 in Addis Ababa.

He underscored the importance of sustained African coordination, early engagement and coalition-building to translate climate commitments into concrete results.

Africa’s message is clear: COP31 must strengthen the pathway from commitments to delivery, while COP32 in Addis Ababa must place African priorities, adaptation, climate finance, investment and implementation at the centre of global climate action.