Protesting women in Freetown brings city to halt as female opposition leader Femi Cole is detained

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 July 2022:
Dozens of women were arrested by police yesterday, after taking part in peaceful protest in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown against government’s economic policy which they say is painfully adding to the impact of global economic downturn and massive rising cost of living across the country.
Yesterday’s protest brought hundreds of women out in the streets, with shops and markets closed in support of millions of households that are struggling to survive. The commercial district of Freetown was described as a ‘ghost town’, as shoppers stayed at home in what was dubbed – “black Monday” by the protesting women.
Several videos posted on social media, showed women beaten up in police stations and molested by male police officers. Some officers could be heard shouting: “Now you will rot behind bars”.
As the international community in the country turns a blind eye at the rampant abuse of human rights in Sierra Leone and the rapidly deteriorating political climate, Western countries are being accused of double standards, hypocrisy, and duplicity.
Critics of the government say that the international community in Sierra Leone are acting as an accomplice to the crime that is being committed by the Bio-led government against its people, reminiscent of the former military leader – now turned President – whose dark days as head of a junta, was accused of extra-judicially killing dozens of civilians in 1992.
Last night, both the leader of the Unity Party – Dr Femi Claudius Cole and Charman of the National Grand Coalition party – Dr Dennis Bright, were refused bail and spent the night behind bars, accused of inciting an illegal protest.
The leader of the opposition in the country’s parliament – Chernor Bah, said that he visited Cole and Bright at the CID where they were being detained, and called for their immediate release. There are reports this morning that both have now been removed to an unknown location.
The police have conducted a search of the residence of Dr Cole for alleged arms and ammunitions, as well as her Unity Party’s office in Freetown and found no weapons in the properties.
Mayor of Freetown – Mrs Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr also visited Dr Cole and Dr Bright in detention, along with several lawyers – including Basita Michael.
Their calls for the police to grant bail to the pair have gone unheeded, as the Sierra Leone police is accused of abuse of power in support of the Bio-led government whose popularity is declining very fast across the country.
This is what Basita Michael said on twitter:
These were the scenes across Freetown yesterday, as the capital is brought to a halt:
It takes someone with an absurdly extreme partisan mindset to draw a parallel between legitimate political acts posed by the likes of Dr Dennis Bright and Ms Femi Claudius Cole to the brazen acts of terror and violence that the RUF leader Corporal Foday Sankoh and AFRC leader Major Johnny Paul Koroma visited on our country and its people.
Put simply, one must be intellectually dishonest or party-politically biased or both of these not to recognise a clear line of demarcation between RUF and AFRC terror and violence and the behaviour of unarmed civilians who are out to take ownership of their lives by affirming loud and clear their basic rights as citizens of what should be a democratic state.
The comparison to be drawn is the self-evident similarity between RUF’s and AFRC’s acts of terror and violence and those of the Paopa regime, led by a so-called father of democracy. Indeed, once a coupist and a sobel, always a coupist and a sobel. So, calling Bio the father of democracy in Sierra Leone is, to put it kindly, a misnomer. In fact, was he not a two-time coupist – a violent usurper of power twice over? It is no exaggeration therefore, to claim that he remains a terrorist at heart, presiding over a violent and murderous police state.
Alusine, you’re far more unpatriotic than any of the two patriotic fellow citizens. Well things have changed, in the paopa arena, four legs bad two leg good. This tells a lot about your kind. What had freedom of expression got to do with global economic problems. It was a missed opportunity for the presidency to come out and explain the situation to the demonstrators by engaging them in a full civil discuss. But with your kind out there, paopa has gone derelict.
It’s rather unfortunate that during this difficult period around the world, based on the ongoing pandemic and fuel shortages due to the Russia Ukraine war, unpatriotic politicians are trying once again to terrorized Freetown.
Former military leader Johnny Paul Koroma and Foday Sankoh used terror in Freetown against the voters in 1997 after then Retired Brigadier Maada Bio introduced democracy after 25 years of the APC one party dictatorship.
Unfortunately, since the APC lost the 2018 presidential election, they have been trying to make our country ungovernable.
Thankfully, the “father of our democracy”President “Talk and Do” Bio who is the current Chairman of the African Union (APRM), has not only maintained peace and stability in our country, but has repealed the Criminal Libel Law after 60 years and also abolished the death penalty which started during colonial times.
Finally, through some terror messages of burning our citizens and properties, citizens of Freetown have once again been traumatized; so most decided to stay home to avoid another looting and disaster.
We hope and pray that the orchestrators of this terror, will be held accountable by our law enforcement officers and the judiciary.