Sierra Leone’s President Bio in another vanity trip to London

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 May 2026:

While Many in Sierra Leone are struggling to put food on their table and cope with the daily grind of electricity power cuts that is crippling the nation’s hospitals and small businesses, President Julius Maada Bio has once again arrived in London, this time – ahead of what State House described as “engagements at the prestigious universities of Oxford and Cambridge”.

Yesterday Sunday, 17th May 2026, President Bio delivered a Presidential Address at the Oxford Africa Conference 2026, hosted by the University of Oxford Africa Society.

And today Monday, he returns to Oxford to present a Presidential Lecture on Democracy at the Schwarzman Centre, after killing hundreds of unarmed youths who were peacefully demonstrating against poor governance and brutality of his SLPP government.

On Friday, 22nd May 2026, President Bio will visit the University of Cambridge, where he is scheduled to deliver a Presidential address at the Africa Together Conference 2026.

State House reports that “these high-level engagements at two of the world’s most renowned universities, underscore President Bio’s distinguished standing across the continent and his growing influence beyond Africa.”

But at what cost to the poor millions of Sierra Leoneans that are experiencing obscene levels of poverty, not seen in the country since the end of the devastating rebel war?

Corruption in Sierra Leone is at an all-time high; youth unemployment stands at over 80%; and the economy is struggling to survive on life-support, while senior members of the ruling SLPP plunder state coffers.

Sierra Leone has become a haven for global cocaine barons, while the nation’s seaports are being used for the trans-shipment of narcotics across to Europe, with members of the president’s family directing operations.

With presidential and general elections less than two years away and President Bio now serving his final term in office, he is far too busy amassing as much illegal wealth and positioning his wife to take power and control of the country once he leaves office.

Critics say that President Bio is unfit to champion democracy, given his poor track record on civil liberty, justice and constitutional order.

It is estimated that since coming to power in 2018, President Bio and his family have wasted over ten million dollars on luxurious overseas travels, and the cost still rising.

Sierra Leoneans are calling for regime change at the polls in 2028.