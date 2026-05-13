Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister’s Leicester delegation and the visa question nobody is answering

Mohammed Kroma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 May 2026:

On 12 May 2026, the British High Commission in Freetown issued a public statement distancing itself from a report in Sierra Leone’s Global Times newspaper.

The report had alleged that unnamed UK diplomats warned that visa applications from twenty-three Sierra Leoneans — government officials and government-linked individuals expected to travel to Leicester, UK for Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister’s Town Hall meeting between 27 May and 3 June 2026 — were ‘frivolous’ and could strain bilateral relations.

The British High Commission’s response was measured. It reaffirmed that all applications are assessed on individual merit, in accordance with UK immigration rules.

It pointed to the recent launch of e-Visas as evidence of its commitment to facilitating legitimate travel. It expressed surprise at the Global Times report’s framing.

It did not say the applications were approved. It did not deny that any concerns had been raised. It did not confirm that the twenty-three-person delegation was welcome.

In diplomatic language, the distinction matters.

THE LEICESTER QUESTION NOBODY IS ANSWERING

On Saturday, 30 May 2026, Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister – Dr. David Moinina Sengeh is scheduled to hold a Town Hall at the BLS Hall, Anstey Lane, Leicester, UK as part of the Chief Minister’s Townhall Series, UK Edition.

Diaspora engagement is a legitimate function of government. But the reported scale of the accompanying delegation demands scrutiny that no official has provided. Twenty-three visa applications for an overseas Town Hall meeting.

Twenty-three government officials or government-linked individuals. For one event. In one city abroad. Over one week.

Neither the Chief Minister’s office, nor the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, nor the Government’s spokesperson has publicly answered: How was the delegation composition determined?

What specific government business requires twenty-three officials?

Who authorised it? What is the total cost to the public purse?

These are routine accountability questions. Their absence from public discourse is itself a governance failure.

THE PATTERN THAT EXPLAINS THE SIGNAL

No diplomatic signal exists in a vacuum. The UK’s reported discomfort lands in a context Sierra Leone’s government have created through its own conduct over eighteen months.

The Arconian. On 22 April 2026, a merchant vessel departed Freetown harbour. On 7 May 2026, Spain’s Guardia Civil intercepted it off the Canary Islands, seizing between thirty and fifty tonnes of cocaine — by Spain’s account, the largest Atlantic cocaine seizure in recorded history.

The drugs left Sierra Leonean waters. The Government’s response was a press release, published fifteen days later, asking the public for information. No port official has been suspended. No investigation outcome has been published. No minister has resigned.

Bolle Jos. Jos Leijdekkers — a Dutch fugitive sentenced in absentia to twenty-four years for cocaine trafficking — has been confirmed as resident in Sierra Leone.

As of today, the Government says it is ‘looking’ for him. A security apparatus that monitors journalists in real time cannot locate one high-profile European cocaine baron.

THE US ENTRY RESTRICTIONS

In December 2025, the United States placed Sierra Leone under expanded entry restrictions. The public has not been told whether the resulting diplomatic negotiations succeeded, what conditions were attached, or whether any Sierra Leonean officials are subject to US travel bans.

WHAT THE DIASPORA PAYS FOR

The Sierra Leonean community in the United Kingdom — nurses, lawyers, teachers, students, business owners in Leicester, Peckham, Hackney, and beyond — should not have to explain the Arconian at a UK border.

They should not have to account for Bolle Jos. They should not have to defend a twenty-three-person UK Town Hall delegation. But they do. For as long as the Government in Freetown treats accountability as optional, the diaspora carries the weight.

WHAT ACCOUNTABILITY LOOKS LIKE

A government serious about its international reputation would, this week, does four things:

First, publish the full composition, cost, and mandate of the Leicester delegation.

Second, provide a credible, named, time-bound account of the Arconian investigation.

Third, clarify Sierra Leone’s specific legal position on the extradition of Jos Leijdekkers.

Fourth, withdraw or substantially amend the National Security and Central Intelligence Bill 2026 — a Bill that immunises intelligence officials from legal scrutiny is incompatible with the governance reforms Sierra Leone needs.

None of these steps requires a change of government. They require a change of conduct.

The Sierra Leonean diaspora in the United Kingdom built something real with their own effort, in a country that did not owe them easy passage. They deserve to be governed at home. They deserve ports that do not export cocaine. They deserve a delegation of one — the Chief Minister — not twenty-three. They deserve, in short, a government that governs.

The rule of law is the rule of law.