ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development  strengthens  commitment to private sector

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 May 2026:

As part of its GRO Strategy, the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) is strengthening its commitment to private sector and SME financing, key drivers of economic growth in West Africa.

In this context, EBID is organising a high-level webinar on: “Navigating a New Landscape: Accessing EBID’s Enhanced SME & Private Sector Financing” on May 26, 2026, at 10:00 AM GMT

This webinar event will bring together senior decision-makers, financial institutions, and private sector representatives to:

Present EBID’s evolving strategic priorities;

Highlight financing opportunities available to SMEs;

Share insights and perspectives on access-to-finance challenges across the region.

This panel offers a valuable opportunity for economic and financial media to:

Access first-hand information on development finance strategies;

Gather insights from high-level experts and decision-makers;

Produce high-value content on regional economic issues.

Click here to register:

https://bidc-ebid-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Kj7yyI_-Sti7ObJGNrpPzg