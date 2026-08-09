We are not opposed to constitutional reform, we simply do not support proportional representation – says opposition APC 

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 August 2026:

Sierra Leone’s main opposition All Peoples Congress Party (APC) has this evening responded to president Bio’s appeal to all political parties to support the proposed constitutional amendments that will be voted on in parliament tomorrow, 10th August 2026, including a move away from the current First-Past-The-Post electoral system.

The Bill has divided Siera Leone, and the opposition APC is making itself clear as to where it stands on the vote tomorrow.

This is the press statement published this evening by the APC party: