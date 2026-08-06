Guinea pushes ECOWAS toward infrastructure‑driven prosperity. The ECO can wait, West Africans need electricity, roads, and jobs now

Albert David KAMARA: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 August 2026:

Guinea’s decision to opt out of the ECO single currency in 2027 is not an act of defiance, it is an act of economic clarity. In a region where political speeches often outrun economic realities, Conakry has delivered a message that is as uncomfortable as it is necessary: monetary integration cannot be built on unprepared economies, fragile institutions, and recycled rhetoric.

By choosing to retain the Guinean franc, the government is asserting a principle that every ECOWAS member state must confront, economic sovereignty is not a slogan, it is a responsibility. And responsibility demands readiness, discipline, and structural strength.

Guinea’s authorities were blunt: The country’s economy is not yet ready for a common currency. This is not pessimism; it is economic maturity. A single currency requires low and stable inflation, sustainable fiscal deficits, strong foreign reserves, diversified export bases, and predictable monetary governance.

Most ECOWAS economies, including Guinea and Sierra Leone, are still battling volatile inflation, heavy import dependence, weak industrial bases, fragile agricultural productivity, and limited export diversification. Joining a currency union prematurely would not create prosperity, it would import instability. Guinea’s stance is therefore not isolationist; it is pragmatic economics.

A few weeks ago, during the ECOWAS summit in Lungi, Sierra Leone, the President of Guinea delivered what many citizens across West Africa have long wanted to hear: ECOWAS citizens are exhausted, not of hope, but of empty speeches.

He reminded regional leaders that West Africans do not wake up each morning asking for political poetry. They wake up needing reliable electricity to power homes, clinics, and businesses, good roads to move goods and reduce transport costs, functional hospitals that save lives, not stories, strong schools that produce thinkers, not dropouts, agricultural boom that ends food insecurity, jobs that restore dignity, and affordable transportation that connects markets and communities.

This was not a diplomatic remark; it was a civic indictment. And it aligns perfectly with Guinea’s currency decision: economic integration without economic development is a hollow promise. The ECO currency project is not doomed, but it is delayed by reality.

ECOWAS has reaffirmed its commitment to launch the ECO in 2027, but only for countries that meet the convergence criteria.

This phased approach is wise, but it must be accompanied by hard truths: A currency cannot fix weak governance. A currency cannot replace electricity. A currency cannot build roads. A currency cannot cure hospitals, and a currency cannot educate children.

Economic prosperity begins with infrastructure, production, discipline, and accountability, not with ceremonial declarations. Guinea’s decision is therefore a wake‑up call, that before ECOWAS dreams of a single currency, it must build a single commitment to development.

Monetary integration without economic transformation is a mirage. Guinea has not rejected ECOWAS. Guinea has rejected pretending. By choosing the Guinean franc, the country is saying let us fix our economies before we merge them.

This is the kind of leadership West Africa needs, leadership that speaks truth to regional comfort, leadership that prioritizes citizens over applause, leadership that understands that prosperity is built, not declared. If ECOWAS listens, the ECO can still become a symbol of regional strength. If ECOWAS ignores this moment, the ECO risks becoming another beautiful idea buried under political speeches.

West Africa stands at a decisive moment. Guinea has chosen the path of economic realism, and in doing so, it has offered ECOWAS a blueprint: Build infrastructure. Strengthen agriculture.

Expand industry. Stabilize inflation, and Improve governance, and Prioritize citizens. Only then will a single currency become not just possible, but prosperous.

About the author

Albert David Kamara is the editor of the Salone Independent Chronicle

https://thesaloneindependentchronicle.com