There is no price too high to pay for democracy in Sierra Leone – Op ed

John Baimba Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 August 2026:

Today, Wednesday, 5 August, accompanying my boss the Mayor of Freetown, I spent the entire day in Sierra Leone’s Parliament as a citizen, following the debate on the government’s proposed amendments to the 1991 multiparty Constitution.

It was an important reminder that Parliament is not merely a lawmaking institution, but the guardian of democratic legitimacy.

I commend the leadership of both sides of the House, as well as the Attorney General, for fostering an open and frank debate on a matter of such national significance.

Observing the proceedings reinforced the vital responsibility of parliamentarians: to ensure that the laws they enact or amend reflect the will of the people and strengthen participatory democracy.

In recent days, I have heard arguments that the high cost of conducting presidential re-runs and by-elections justifies a shift towards proportional representation in Sierra Leone.

While I acknowledge the financial burden of elections, I do not believe cost should outweigh the people’s right to directly choose those who represent them.

Democracy, the rule of law, and participatory governance are inherently demanding. They require resources, patience, and an unwavering commitment to constitutional principles.

These costs are not flaws of democracy, rather, they are vital investments in its legitimacy.

The mandate of the people is the foundation of democratic governance. Respecting that mandate is as important as respecting the Constitution itself.

A proportional representation system should not replace first-past-the-post simply because it appears less expensive.

If cost becomes a determining factor, we risk reducing democracy to an accounting exercise and weakening the very principles that sustain our democratic order in Sierra Leone.