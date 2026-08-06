Sierra Leone’s opposition APC puts country above expediency

Sidi Yayah Tunis – APC: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 August 2026:

The All People’s Congress (APC) wishes to commend our Parliamentary Leadership and every APC Member of Parliament for the patriotism, maturity, discipline and principled leadership they have demonstrated throughout the ongoing parliamentary consideration of the Constitution of Sierra Leone (Amendment) Bill.

We are immensely proud that our parliamentary representatives have so far conducted themselves with dignity, restraint and an unwavering commitment to the national interest. Their contributions to the debate have reflected the finest traditions of parliamentary democracy—placing country above party and principle above expediency.

We are fully conscious that our Members of Parliament have had to operate under extraordinary pressure and, in some instances, face significant temptations and inducements. We therefore encourage them to remain steadfast, resolute and guided by their oath to the people of Sierra Leone.

The confidence and trust reposed in them by the electorate must never be exchanged for transient personal gain. The suffering people of Sierra Leone deserve representatives who will defend their long-term democratic interests, regardless of the personal cost.

The APC wishes to reassure the nation that our position on the proposed constitutional amendments has been consistent, constructive and guided solely by the national interest. We are not opposed to constitutional reform.

Indeed, we wholeheartedly support several progressive provisions contained in the Bill, including the proposed recognition of dual citizenship rights for Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora and the introduction of a minimum 30 percent representation for women in governance and public decision-making. These are important reforms that enjoy broad national appeal and deserve serious consideration.

However, these commendable provisions cannot be divorced from the broader constitutional package presently before Parliament. The principal point of disagreement remains the proposals relating to the entrench, particularly the Proportional Representation (PR) as the our nation’s new constitutional electoral system for the election of Members of Parliament and threshold for the election of the presudent. On these,

The APC’s position remains unequivocal. Our considered view aligns with the preference of the broader public that has served Sierra Leone’s parliamentary democracy since Independence.

More importantly, the preference for retaining First-Past-the-Post is not necessarily the APC’s position. It is a position that was overwhelmingly reflected during the Government’s own nationwide constitutional consultations, where Paramount Chiefs, the Inter-Religious Council, and a broad consortium representing many of Sierra Leone’s leading civil society organisations expressed support for maintaining the FPTP electoral system.

These voices deserve to be respected in any genuine constitutional reform process. Constitutional reform should unite the nation through consensus rather than divide it over a single contentious provision.

The APC remains committed to dialogue, consensus-building and democratic constitutional reform that faithfully reflects the sovereign will of the people. (Photo above: Some of the senior leaders of the APC).

We continue to urge all stakeholders to pursue a path that safeguards democratic choice, strengthens public confidence in our institutions and promotes national cohesion.

Finally, we once again salute our Parliamentary Leadership and every APC Member of Parliament for their discipline, courage and fidelity to the Constitution and to the people they represent. We encourage them to remain unwavering, continue to resist every form of undue pressure, and uphold the trust placed in them by the citizens of Sierra Leone.

Posterity will remember those who chose principle over expediency and the enduring national interest over temporary personal advantage.

About the author

Sidi Yayah Tunis is the National Publicity Secretary of Sierra Leone’s main opposition party – the All People’s Congress (APC).