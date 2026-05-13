FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund awards grants to first group of community-based organizations

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 May 2026:

Global Citizen and FIFA today announced the first round of grant recipients from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. 27 grassroots organizations from 10 countries around the world have been selected to receive awards ranging from USD $50,000–$250,000 to further their vital work providing access to quality education and sports to children in underserved communities.

The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund aims to raise USD $100 million by the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to expand access to quality education and football for children worldwide.

To date, the Fund has raised over USD $30 million, with contributions from philanthropies, major brands and corporations, individual donors, and proceeds from ticket sales to major music and sporting events, including the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The first cohort of FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund grantees reflects both the scale of the need worldwide, and the potential for impact. The organizations selected are collectively reaching tens of thousands of children globally, with some operating in contexts where fewer than 15 percent of students complete secondary school, and where poverty rates exceed 60 percent, underscoring the urgency of targeted investment.

By supporting proven models that combine education, sport, and community engagement, the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is helping expand access to learning, improve education outcomes, and create pathways to opportunity for children in some of the world’s most underserved communities.

The first group of organizations to receive grants from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund include:

More information on the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and the inaugural grantees is available at globalcitizen.org/education-fund-grantees.

Applications are now open for the second cycle of grants from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. Organizations providing access to education and sports for children in underserved communities around the world are invited to apply for grants from $50,000 up to $250,000 USD by visiting globalcitizen.org/education-fund-apply.

“Football has the power to unite, inspire and create lasting change, and through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund we are putting that power into action to invest in the future of children around the world”, said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“These organisations are doing extraordinary work, often in the most challenging environments, to ensure children have access to education and the life skills that football provides. Together with Global Citizen, we are committed to expanding this impact and helping many more children realise their potential.”

“For children growing up in extreme poverty, access to education is not only life-changing, it’s life-saving,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Found & CEO, Global Citizen.

“The impact of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is far reaching — beyond the lives of young people in classrooms and on sports fields, into these communities, where their quality of life will improve and cycles of poverty will be broken. I extend heartfelt congratulations to our first grantees, and gratitude for their remarkable work.”

“MetLife’s partnership with Global Citizen, and MetLife Foundation’s support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, exemplifies our commitment to building more confident futures for all,” said Nuria Garcia, Global Head of Sustainability for MetLife and Chair of MetLife Foundation.

“By supporting the fund, we are helping local organizations expand access to education and sports for children while strengthening communities around the world.”

“We are deeply honored to play a role in an initiative of this scale and purpose — one that has the potential to transform lives and expand access to education for children around the world,” said Joseph Mrak III, CEO of Foundation Source.

“For more than 25 years, we have maintained that impactful philanthropy requires more than good intentions. Strong operational and compliance infrastructure is the cornerstone that allows generous gifts to reach those who need it most.”

Founding donors to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund include MetLife Foundation and Bank of America, which also serves as the bank of record for the Fund. Other contributors include Cisco, ticket sales from the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, the FIFA World Cup 2026™, and FIFA Collect.

Additionally, proceeds from all tickets sold to The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour and Usher and Chris Brown’s ‘R&B’ tour will be donated, with thanks to Live Nation.

The non-fiduciary FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund advisory board includes Hugh Jackman, The Weeknd, Ivanka Trump, Gianni Infantino, Hugh Evans, Serena Williams, Shakira, Kaká and Bank of America co-president Jim De Mare.

Half of the funds raised for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund will be allocated to the FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) programme, an initiative that advances life skills, learning, and community development through football around the world.

The first group of FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund grantees were selected through a highly competitive, multi-stage process designed to ensure credibility and impact.

All applications were subject to a rigorous evaluation framework developed by Global Citizen and administered jointly with Foundation Source, encompassing eligibility screening, compliance verification and comprehensive due diligence before any disbursements are made.

Ongoing monitoring and spot checks will ensure accountability and results through the grant period. Grantees benefit from a single platform to manage their relationship with Global Citizen from application through grant agreement and reporting, simplifying the administrative process so organizations can stay focused on their work.

More eligibility criteria details can be found here.

Click here to learn more about the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world’s largest movement to end extreme poverty. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday advocates raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the private sector.

Since the movement began, more than $50 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting 1.3 billion lives. Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen operates in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Brazil, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, the UAE, and across Asia.