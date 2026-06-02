We need to find answers to the real problem damaging our country

Abdul Kargbo: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 June 2026:

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister’s remarks in UK reflect a deeply concerning attempt to minimize the growing international narcotics concerns associated with Sierra Leone. (Photo above: President Bio and Chief Minister Sengeh).

It is troubling that, rather than directly addressing the serious reputational and security challenges facing the nation, the Chief Minister appeared to criticize public discourse instead of engaging with the facts that have attracted international attention.

The Chief Minister asked, “If there is no drug case, what are we doing to ourselves?”

The answer is straightforward. Sierra Leoneans are not responsible for damaging the country’s image; rather, it is the accumulation of governance failures, international controversies, weak enforcement mechanisms, and repeated incidents attracting global scrutiny that have contributed to the country’s reputational challenges.

Was it Sierra Leoneans who intercepted over 30 tonnes of cocaine aboard the MV Arconian after it departed from Freetown?

Was it Sierra Leoneans who announced the discovery of automatic rifles, tactical weapons, and armed guards protecting cocaine shipments onboard that vessel?

Was it Sierra Leoneans who publicly linked Sierra Leone to the Dutch-Moroccan “Mocro Mafia” and internationally wanted fugitive Jos Leijdekkers?

Was it Sierra Leoneans who reported that Sierra Leone had become an increasingly important transshipment point for Latin American cocaine heading to Europe?

No. These reports originated from Spanish authorities, European investigators, international intelligence agencies, Reuters, Europol, and other foreign law enforcement institutions.

What is concerning is not that Sierra Leoneans are discussing these matters. What is concerning is the perception that the Government appears more focused on discouraging public concern than on addressing the underlying issues highlighted by these repeated international reports.

The Chief Minister spoke passionately about “freeing our minds,” yet he did not address one of the most significant diplomatic controversies in Sierra Leone’s recent history: the interception in Guinea of a Sierra Leone Embassy vehicle carrying seven suitcases containing substances suspected to be cocaine.

An official diplomatic vehicle of the Republic of Sierra Leone. Not a private taxi.Not an opposition vehicle.Not social media speculation. A Government-linked diplomatic vehicle.

The seriousness of that incident led to the recall of Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to Guinea for questioning. It also generated widespread international media attention and raised concerns regarding the integrity of Sierra Leone’s diplomatic systems.

Therefore, when concerns about narcotics trafficking are characterized as psychological weakness or a colonial mentality, it risks undermining legitimate public concerns about matters of national security and international credibility.

The reality is that Sierra Leone’s name has increasingly appeared in international narcotics investigations, airport interceptions, maritime cocaine seizures, extradition proceedings, and organized crime intelligence briefings across Europe, Asia, and West Africa.

These developments are not based on speculation, but on repeated incidents that require credible and transparent responses.

The Chief Minister has urged Sierra Leoneans to stop “calling ourselves a drug state.” However, nations protect their reputations not through denial or rhetoric, but through decisive action, transparent investigations, institutional accountability, and credible law enforcement systems.

In my open letter to President Bio, I warned that the cumulative effect of these repeated incidents risks creating an international perception of Sierra Leone as a narco-transit state. That warning was intended as a constructive and patriotic appeal for urgent action.

Public discussion is not the danger. The greater danger lies in official denial.

The greater danger lies in a Government that appears more concerned by criticism than by repeated international narcotics allegations connected to the country.

The greater danger lies in attempts to politically minimize patterns that foreign investigators already regard as serious transnational organized crime concerns.

The Chief Minister cannot credibly speak about “mental freedom” while Sierra Leone’s international reputation continues to face significant challenges under the current administration.

Sierra Leoneans do not need liberation from truth. They need stronger institutions, effective border controls, accountable governance, and leadership capable of restoring confidence in the country’s national and international integrity.

History demonstrates that countries do not drift into narco-state conditions suddenly. Such deterioration often occurs gradually through denial, silence, political protection, intimidation of critics, institutional weakness, and the normalization of repeated scandals until serious concerns become accepted as routine.

That is the path Sierra Leone must avoid. And that is precisely why patriotic citizens must continue to speak responsibly and constructively, regardless of how uncomfortable these discussions may be for those in positions of authority.

About the author

Abdul Kargbo is the Minority Leader in the Parliament of Sierra Leone.