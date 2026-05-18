Sierra Leone’s Auditor General’s Report – A nation’s tragic mirror

Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 May 2026:

The numbers are staggering. (Photo above: President Julius Maada Bio). The silence is deafening. The 2024 Auditor General’s report being the latest release, does not merely point out errors, it reflects a national tragedy.

According to the findings, over 243.9 million New Leones have been lost to financial mismanagement and irregularities. More than 13.8 million New Leones have vanished into the pockets of ghost workers.

But the rot, as it turns out, goes much deeper than a bloated payroll.

In a shocking revelation, the audit has uncovered that 196 government vehicles, procured at a cost of $21 million of taxpayers’ money, have simply vanished. Not misplaced. Not reassigned. Vanished.

What has been the response from those entrusted to guard our nation’s assets? Not a word. No cough. No care.

Worse still, according to a source familiar with the audit process who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Office of the President proactively sought a preliminary review and was omitted from the final report entirely. A first in our audit history.

This is the tragedy of a beleaguered Sierra Leone. The Auditor General’s report is a mirror held up to the nation.

The question is: Are we willing to look into it, or will we continue to look away?