Eye witness account of attempted kidnapping of a child in Sierra Leone for ritual murder

Aruna Turay (Local Journalist in Freetown)

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 October 2016

While sceptics and doubters, including senior government ministers are questioning the authenticity of the growing reports and gruesome pictures of young children murdered for ritual purposes in Sierra Leone, what is not in dispute are the accounts of many parents that have spoken to the Sierra Leone Telegraph in Freetown, about their fears and anxieties, as the government remained tight-lipped.

This is an eyewitness account of one of Sierra Leone’s most respected journalists – Aruna Turay, about a young girl who escaped abduction and possible murder in the hands of evil men on a motorbike last night:

I have just witnessed the attempted kidnapping of an eleven years old girl (name withheld) at Fonnah drive, off Koroma Street and College Junction, Goderich.

According to the victim who spoke with this writer (Aruna Turay) at the Emergency hospital at 22:40 pm on Saturday 15th October 2016, she was sent by her elder sister to buy ‘Grun soup’ at about 8:45 pm on the same date at a place opposite Mark Pharmacy on Koroma Street/Main peninsular road junction.

She explained that while walking down the dark road, some 150 metres away from her house, two men on an Okada motorbike stopped by and rushed at her.

She said the men forcefully ripped off her clothes, including her panty, while arguing about whether she was a virgin or not.

She said they pulled out some traditional and evil-looking object from their bag, placed it on her private part and concluded that she was a virgin.

She said the men were about to lift her on to their motorbike, when another Okada rider appeared at the scene and disturbed the evil operation.

The men abandoned the victim and ran away before the saviour Okada man could raise an alarm; and neighbours intervened.

The victim is currently at the Emergency hospital in Freetown, responding to treatment from the wounds and pains she sustained from the evil men.

Police officers from the Adonkia police station are currently at the hospital obtaining statement from the victim, her relatives, eyewitnesses and nurses and doctors of the hospital.

Author (Aruna Turay’s) Note:

Being a very professional and well experienced journalist, I have deliberately refused to post the victim’s photo and also mentioning her name owing to her age.

