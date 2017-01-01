Sierra Leone presidential hopeful Alie Kabba’s New Year message of hope to the people

Alie Kabba

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 1 January 2017

Fellow Sierra Leoneans, I want to wish you all a truly happy and hope-filled 2017. May the peace and blessings of the Almighty abundantly flow in the direction of those who are genuinely doing everything to make our country a better place for all of us: the tireless healthcare workers; under-resourced civil servants; underpaid teachers, police and army; long-suffering farmers and fishermen; sun-baked petty traders; tragically neglected students; as well as jobless youth and hope-starved citizens, silently crawling and dying on poverty-stricken streets of our cities, towns and villages.

For 50 years and counting, following independence from the British, our country continues to be tossed around, shredded with disdain and tortured to tatters by a rotating gang of greedy and corrupt politicians.

Truth is that the vast majority of Sierra Leoneans — the suffering 99% — have justifiably lost all faith in a clueless and unpatriotic ruling class that forever promises heaven on earth, but always succeed in delivering so little to lift the nation out of excruciating and dehumanizing poverty.

Year in and year out, the unbearable burden of ordinary Sierra Leoneans is increasingly reloaded with all manners of man-made calamities and monumental policy failures of those who shamelessly parade as leaders.

It is crystal clear that under the current APC government, the murky air of national pessimism and the disabling lack of trust in the system, keep mounting with each passing day.

Our national confidence and self-esteem are being brutally assaulted, and our expectations in creating possibilities have been eroded to such a low depth that it has become absolutely normal for us to always expect the worst and accept the mess around us with servile smiles.

Over the years, we have witnessed State offices become tribalised territories. Government positions have been transformed into personalised enclaves, where the favoured few sit tight and lay eggs that hatch into vampires to feed on the blood of the people.

They wantonly misuse their positions in line with the frivolous fancy of the occupier, who expects the nation to clap and dance in naive gratitude to their slave masters.

Those who refuse to join the croaky circus are marginalised and maligned, or simply left to languish in the dark dungeons of overcrowded prisons and derelict police cells.

The very fact that the paralytic corruption in governance is so blindingly brutal, should give more impetus for the opposition to unite now as a matter of patriotic duty.

SLPP must urgently end internal feuding and quickly heal self-inflicted wounds with a renewed focus on the issues that matter to ordinary people.

For me, the general despondence and total lack of faith in this suffocating system, represents the greatest indictment against the ruling class, which has savagely sank our spirits and sapped our confidence in our collective capacity to be architects of a prosperous nation.

But, as a nation, we must find a path to rise up above the rot in spite of the obstacles in our way.

We must never forget that we hail from a place that was once known as the Rice Coast of Africa for our agricultural production and innovation.

We were once the Athens of Africa for our learning and intellectual vitality; and we are still endowed with abundant natural resources, not yet completely looted and wasted.

Our potentials, both natural and human, are limitless. We need to dream. We need to believe. But, most of all, we need to believe in our dreams.

So as another year rolls in and another election date looms closer, it is my fervent hope and prayer that, we will take our destinies into our own hands and work to live the glorious dreams of our people, by voting out the corrupt and greedy cabal along with its rapacious vocation to loot at will and destroy our collective dreams.

Let us make the years to come truly happy ones for everyone, by rejecting the politics of division and misery.

Let us be bold enough to defend democratic values and construct the foundations of a brave new future with everyone in, no one out; everyone up, no one down.

Forward to Victory!!

Your humble Servant

Alie Kabba

