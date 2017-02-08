Parliament of Sierra Leone invites social welfare minister Blyden for clarification

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 February 2017

Sierra Leone’s parliamentarians have today granted the wishes of those that have been calling for minister Blyden to be summoned for questioning, as well as the desire of the minister herself to publicly put on record her job performance and lay to rest allegations of corruption and maladministration.

Writing to friends and well-wishers today, minister Blyden could scarcely hide her excitement at the opportunity to address the people of Sierra Leone, after weeks of what she regarded as witch-hunt and political intimidation by her enemies. This is what she said.

Dear Friends,

For several months now, I had been requesting to be invited to Parliament, but the Honourable Members had not been opportuned to grant me my desire of an Invitation.

I am therefore very joyous to announce that the Honourable House of Parliament has this afternoon of Wednesday, 8th February 2017, finally written to officially invite me to help clarify “a lot of unclarified issues that urgently need some clarification” and give an “update on the activities of the Ministry”.

I should appear before the Social Services committee next Wednesday, 15th February 2017.

The meeting will take place in the Administrative Building at 1:30pm.

I am quite sure that it would be quite an educative and informative meeting. I am very hopeful that the general public will be allowed to witness the updating and clarification process.

Yours Faithfully

Hon. Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden

Minister of Social Welfare, Gender & Children’s Affairs

